Where to watch San Francisco 49ers vs Los Angeles Rams in the USA: 2024 NFL Regular Season Game

The San Francisco 49ers will take on the Los Angeles Rams in a Week 15 showdown of the 2024 NFL regular season. Here’s everything you need to know, including kickoff details and streaming options for U.S. fans, so you don’t miss any of the action.

The San Francisco 49ers are fresh off a crucial win over the Chicago Bears, securing their sixth victory of the season and improving their record to 6-7. While not an ideal mark, the win brings them closer to a potential positive finish. To keep their playoff hopes alive, the 49ers will need to stay on track with another victory.

They’ll face off against the Los Angeles Rams, who are riding a two-game win streak, jumping from a 5-6 record to 7-6. With their playoff aspirations still in reach, the Rams will be eager to extend their winning run and keep their postseason dreams intact.

When will the San Francisco 49ers vs Los Angeles Rams match be played?

San Francisco 49ers play against Los Angeles Rams in Week 15 of the 2024 NFL regular season on Thursday, December 12. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:15 PM (ET).

Los Angeles Rams running back Kyren Williams – IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

San Francisco 49ers vs Los Angeles Rams: Time by State in the USA

ET: 8:15 PM

CT: 7:15 PM

MT: 615 PM

PT: 5:15 PM

How to watch San Francisco 49ers vs Los Angeles Rams in the USA

The NFL matchup between the San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Rams will be available for live streaming on Fubo. Fans can also catch the game on Amazon Prime.