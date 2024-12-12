In the 2024 season, Justin Herbert has struggled to keep his ankle fully healthy. Now, the Los Angeles Chargers quarterback has suffered another setback but has provided an important update on his status for Week 15.

The Chargers entered the 2024 NFL season with significant uncertainty. The AFC West club hired Jim Harbaugh as head coach, aiming to finally pair Justin Herbert with a top-tier leader.

While many anticipated improvements under Harbaugh, few expected such a dramatic turnaround. The Chargers have emerged as legitimate playoff contenders, poised to make a deep run in the AFC.

Justin Herbert shares update on his ankle injury

The Chargers have transformed from underdogs to true contenders in a matter of weeks. Jim Harbaugh has built a solid roster and helped Justin Herbert elevate his game this season.

Though Herbert was already considered an elite quarterback, previous coaching staffs failed to maximize his potential. Despite losing top targets like Mike Williams and Keenan Allen, Herbert has guided the Chargers to an impressive 8-5 record.

Injuries, however, have hampered Herbert’s ability to deliver an even stronger campaign. In Week 2 against the Panthers, he sustained an ankle injury that required him to wear a protective boot for recovery.

In Week 14, Herbert suffered another ankle injury during the loss to the Chiefs. While he missed Wednesday’s practice, the Oregon standout has reassured fans that this injury is less severe than the one he dealt with earlier in the season.

Justin Herbert, quarterback of the Los Angeles Chargers

“I would say that this one is probably not as severe,” Herbert said, via Kris Rhim of ESPN.com. “It’s definitely painful enough to be able to miss a practice, but I feel like I’ve been able to move around a little bit better this week than I did after Carolina, where I was put into a boot and had difficulty walking.”

What’s at stake in Week 15 for the Chargers?

The Chargers are determined to secure a victory in Week 15, which would nearly guarantee them a playoff spot. They will host the Buccaneers at SoFi Stadium, where they are favored to win against Tampa Bay.

Meanwhile, the Chiefs have already clinched the AFC West title with a 12-1 record. If the Chargers defeat the Bucs, they would solidify their Wild Card positioning and keep control of their playoff destiny.

