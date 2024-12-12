Trending topics:
NFL

Chargers News: Justin Herbert shares massive update on his ankle injury

Justin Herbert has battled multiple ankle injuries during the 2024 NFL season, and the Los Angeles Chargers quarterback has now shared an update on his current health status.

Justin Herbert, quarterback for the Los Angeles Chargers
© IMAGO / Icon SportswireJustin Herbert, quarterback for the Los Angeles Chargers

By Fernando Franco Puga

In the 2024 season, Justin Herbert has struggled to keep his ankle fully healthy. Now, the Los Angeles Chargers quarterback has suffered another setback but has provided an important update on his status for Week 15.

The Chargers entered the 2024 NFL season with significant uncertainty. The AFC West club hired Jim Harbaugh as head coach, aiming to finally pair Justin Herbert with a top-tier leader.

While many anticipated improvements under Harbaugh, few expected such a dramatic turnaround. The Chargers have emerged as legitimate playoff contenders, poised to make a deep run in the AFC.

Advertisement

Justin Herbert shares update on his ankle injury

The Chargers have transformed from underdogs to true contenders in a matter of weeks. Jim Harbaugh has built a solid roster and helped Justin Herbert elevate his game this season.

Advertisement
NFL News: Justin Herbert’s Chargers poach Tua Tagovalioa teammate from Dolphins

see also

NFL News: Justin Herbert’s Chargers poach Tua Tagovalioa teammate from Dolphins

Though Herbert was already considered an elite quarterback, previous coaching staffs failed to maximize his potential. Despite losing top targets like Mike Williams and Keenan Allen, Herbert has guided the Chargers to an impressive 8-5 record.

Injuries, however, have hampered Herbert’s ability to deliver an even stronger campaign. In Week 2 against the Panthers, he sustained an ankle injury that required him to wear a protective boot for recovery.

Advertisement

In Week 14, Herbert suffered another ankle injury during the loss to the Chiefs. While he missed Wednesday’s practice, the Oregon standout has reassured fans that this injury is less severe than the one he dealt with earlier in the season.

Justin Herbert, quarterback of the Los Angeles Chargers

Justin Herbert, quarterback of the Los Angeles Chargers

Advertisement

“I would say that this one is probably not as severe,” Herbert said, via Kris Rhim of ESPN.com. “It’s definitely painful enough to be able to miss a practice, but I feel like I’ve been able to move around a little bit better this week than I did after Carolina, where I was put into a boot and had difficulty walking.”

What’s at stake in Week 15 for the Chargers?

The Chargers are determined to secure a victory in Week 15, which would nearly guarantee them a playoff spot. They will host the Buccaneers at SoFi Stadium, where they are favored to win against Tampa Bay.

Advertisement
NFL News: Jim Harbaugh&#039;s key Chargers player responds to Justin Herbert&#039;s strong self-criticism

see also

NFL News: Jim Harbaugh's key Chargers player responds to Justin Herbert's strong self-criticism

Meanwhile, the Chiefs have already clinched the AFC West title with a 12-1 record. If the Chargers defeat the Bucs, they would solidify their Wild Card positioning and keep control of their playoff destiny.

Survey

Who will win?

ALREADY VOTED 0 PEOPLE

Advertisement
fernando franco puga
Fernando Franco Puga

ALSO READ

Where to watch San Francisco 49ers vs Los Angeles Rams in the USA: 2024 NFL Regular Season Game
NFL

Where to watch San Francisco 49ers vs Los Angeles Rams in the USA: 2024 NFL Regular Season Game

Lennox Lewis slams Jake Paul-Mike Tyson’s bout but says it won’t ‘tarnish great boxing’
Boxing

Lennox Lewis slams Jake Paul-Mike Tyson’s bout but says it won’t ‘tarnish great boxing’

Mike Tomlin sends special message to Bill Belichick after new coaching job at UNC
NFL

Mike Tomlin sends special message to Bill Belichick after new coaching job at UNC

Jalen Milroe casts doubt on his future with Alabama
College Football

Jalen Milroe casts doubt on his future with Alabama

Better Collective Logo