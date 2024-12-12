NCAAB News: Wizards insider show 3 reasons why Ace Bailey is better than Cooper Flagg

The Washington Wizards currently have the worst record in the entire Association. They’ve won just three of their first 22 games this season, and it doesn’t seem like they’re going to win many more.

The new NBA Draft Lottery odds don’t necessarily ensure that the team with the worst record will get the first-overall pick. However, it’s hard to envision a world in which the Wizards don’t have a top-three selection.

With that in mind, Wizards analyst John Canady of Wizs of Awe broke down the top two prospects in college basketball, Cooper Flagg and Ace Bailey, and explained why Bailey is a better choice at the top.

Wizards insider breaks down Ace Bailey’s edge over Cooper Flagg

In his latest column, he cited Bailey’s ability to make tough shots, his poise in big moments, and his willingness to play for a rebuilding program as the three reasons to choose him instead of Flagg:

Duke Blue Devils guard Cooper Flagg (2) crashes the boards on a free throw attempt during the NCAA Basketball game between the Seattle Redhawks and the Duke Blue Devils at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina. Greg Atkins CSM

“One of the top skillsets of Bailey’s is his ability to take and make every shot on the court, even big ones. The 6-foot-10 forward has great size, and his footwork to pair with it make him a nightmare to defend. He can get to any spot on the court at will, and his ability to knock down shots, even in tight coverage will bode well for his success at the next level,” he started. “Bailey has been in multiple tight games through his first eight starts during his freshman season, and he’s continued to stack solid performances in each. The versatile wing is patient and even when the momentum seems to be going against him, Bailey can focus on slowing things down and making the right play over and over again in the clutch,” Canady continued. “The 18-year-old was recruited heavily as the No. 2 player in the nation out of high school. Bailey had the opportunity to play anywhere in the country with teams like Auburn, Kansas and Kentucky heavily pursuing him. However, the talented player chose to choose arguably committ to the one school not many considered had a realistic chance to land him in Rutgers,“ he concluded.

At the end of the day, you cannot go wrong either way. They’re the two best prospects in college basketball for a reason, and they should both find plenty of success in the pros.