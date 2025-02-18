NCAAB News: Jon Scheyer has bad injury news for Duke fans

The Duke Blue Devils continue to roll. They’re the third-best team in all of college basketball, according to the latest AP Poll, and they’re marching firm on their way to the NCAA Tourney.

Needless to say, people are quick to credit Cooper Flagg for their success, and rightfully so, as the projected first-overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft has been spectacular.

Nevertheless, basketball is still a team sport, and the Blue Devils are far from a one-man show. That’s why it’s so unfortunate to hear that Maliq Brown might be in for a long absence.

Maliq Brown could be out for a while, says Jon Scheyer

“He was playing such a great game too,” Scheyer said. “We got to get the rest of his image, X-rays, MRIs today and we’ll know more moving forward. It’s something where you’re not gonna know. It takes some to see how it heals and recovers. So I probably won’t even know anything this week.”

Jon Scheyer head coach of Duke

Of course, the team has more than enough talent and resources to get by even when one of their soldiers is out with an ailment, but this is far from an ideal situation.

The Blue Devils are striving to win the National Championship, and while there’s still plenty of basketball left to be played this season, they want to stay healthy to take care of business down the stretch.