Where to watch Lazio vs Inter live in the USA: 2024/2025 Serie A

Lazio will face Inter in the Matchday 16 of the 2024/2025 Serie A season. Fans in the USA can tune in to catch all the excitement, with full kickoff times and broadcast details provided here for both TV and streaming platforms.

Piotr Zielinski of Inter
© IMAGO / Jürgen SchwarzPiotr Zielinski of Inter

By Leonardo Herrera

Lazio will face off against Inter for the Matchday 16 of the 2024/25 Serie A season. Fans in the USA can catch all the excitement live, find out broadcast details for TV and streaming platforms available to ensure they don’t miss a moment of this highly anticipated clash.

[Watch Lazio vs Inter online in the US on Fubo]

Napoli and Atalanta both secured victories, intensifying the pressure on Inter to deliver a win and stay within reach of the top spots. Inter sits at 31 points, six behind Atalanta, but could narrow the gap to three with a win and still have a game in hand.

However, their challenge is formidable as they face Lazio, who also have 31 points but no games in hand. For Lazio, this matchup is crucial not just for staying in the title race but also for the statement a win against a rival like Inter would make.

When will the Lazio vs Inter match be played?

Lazio will take on Inter in a Matchday 16 clash of the 2024-2025 Serie A season this Monday, December 16. The match is set to kick off at 2:45 PM (ET).

Matteo Guendouzi of SS Lazio – IMAGO / Giuseppe Maffia

Matteo Guendouzi of SS Lazio – IMAGO / Giuseppe Maffia

Lazio vs Inter: Time by State in the USA

ET: 2:45 PM

CT: 1:45 PM

MT: 12:45 PM

PT: 11:45 AM

How to watch Lazio vs Inter in the USA

This 2024/2025 Serie A game between Lazio and Inter will be broadcast live in the USA on Fubo. Other options: Paramount+, FOX Deportes, DirecTV Stream, CBS Sports Golazo Network, Amazon Prime Video.

