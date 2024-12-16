The New York Jets‘ poor season in the NFL is slowly starting to improve in some way, at least in terms of results. The Jacksonville Jaguars were seen as the team to beat, and the Jets finally managed to do so. Aaron Rodgers, a key figure in this victory, made it clear all the work that went into this impressive win.

After defeating Doug Pederson’s team 32-25 on the road, the Jets reached a record of 4 wins and 10 losses, moving out of last place in the AFC East and leaving the Patriots in that position.

Once the game concluded, Aaron Rodgers took the time to speak with the press and made it clear how important his preparation over the past months was in leading his team on the ground, something that hadn’t happened in a long time.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I mean, you guys probably know better, but it’s been a long time since I’ve led a team in rushing. I take a lot of pride in my minimal athleticism,” the experienced QB told to the media.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“But this is what I’ve trained so hard for during those nine months,” continued Rodgers. “Obviously I feel a lot better, you guys know it, you’ve seen it the last few weeks.”

Advertisement

see also NFL News: Cowboys make final decision about blockbuster trade for Micah Parsons

Davante Adams turned out to be the ideal teammate for Rodgers

Undoubtedly, the Jets‘ season has not been what everyone expected. Despite the poor results, the arrival of Davante Adams has given a boost to the offense and elevated Aaron Rodgers’ performance.

The experienced quarterback knows that Adams‘ arrival contributed to a slight improvement, and he even expressed the trust they have in each other on the field. Rodgers made this clear to the press after the game against the Jaguars.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“He’s one of the all-time greats. I have so much trust and respect for him. When it’s crunch time, he always comes up big so I’m not surprised,” Rodgers stated.

Advertisement

The Jets’ final stretch of the season

With the main goal of securing as many wins as possible as the season comes to a close, Aaron Rodgers and his team will face three tough matchups to end the year on a high note.

Advertisement

vs Los Angeles Rams, December 22nd

vs Buffalo Bills, December 29th

vs Miami Dolphins, January 5th