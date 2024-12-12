NCAAB News: Projected No. 1 pick hints at desire to play for the Spurs

It’s not very usual to see BYU beating top-tier basketball programs for the best recruits. If anything, this might have been the first time in program history that it had actually happened.

In a somewhat shocking turn of events, AJ Dybantsa, the projected first-overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, has decided to take his talents to BYU, staying in Utah, where he’s currently a high-school senior.

Of course, he still has to clear several hurdles before turning pro, but barring a major turn of events, he’s expected to headline his class. Notably, he already knows where he wants to play: San Antonio.

AJ Dybantsa hints at a desire to play with Victor Wembanyama

“You watch the film [of me playing], how do you think me and Wemby would play?” the 17-year-old said on ESPN’s First Take.

Dybantsa reveals why he chose BYU

Plenty of people were surprised to see him choose BYU over other blue-collar programs. However, he loved the fact that former NBA assistant coach Kevin Young, as well as his entire staff, were tailor-made to prepare him for the pros:

“I went on my visit,” he said, “Head coach all the way down to the analytics guy, analytics guy all the way to the dietician is all NBA staff, even the strength coach.”

Of course, having a NIL deal reportedly worth somewhere between $5 million to $7 million may have also helped. Notably, this might be the first step in turning this program into a prime one-and-done destination.