Where to watch Monterrey vs Toluca live in the USA: Liga MX Apertura 2025

Monterrey will square off against Toluca in what will be the first leg of the Liga MX Apertura 2025 semifinals. Fans in the United States can find full broadcast details, kickoff times, and streaming options to watch the game live. Here’s everything you need to know.

This semifinal is shaping up to deliver serious fireworks, with two in-form contenders battling for a spot in the championship match. Toluca, the regular-season’s top seed, arrive with confidence after surviving a tougher-than-expected test against Juarez and now looks to keep their postseason run rolling.

But Monterrey enter with even louder momentum, fresh off a statement quarterfinal win that knocked out tournament favorite Club America. With both sides pushing hard to stay on the title track, this matchup has all the ingredients of a can’t-miss showdown.

When will the Monterrey vs Toluca match be played?

Monterrey take on Toluca in the first leg of the Liga MX Apertura 2025 semifinals this Wednesday, December 3. Kickoff is scheduled for 10:10 PM (ET).

Marcel Ruiz of Toluca – Agustin Cuevas/Getty Images

Monterrey vs Toluca: Time by State in the USA

ET: 10:10 PM

CT: 9:10 PM

MT: 8:10 PM

PT: 7:10 PM

How to watch Monterrey vs Toluca in the USA

This Liga MX clash between Monterrey and Toluca will be available for viewers in the USA on ViX and TUDN USA.