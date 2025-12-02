Dan Campbell turns up the heat on Lions players with make-or-break stretch coming

The Detroit Lions have fallen short of expectations this season. Now, with a tough stretch to close out the regular season, HC Dan Campbell has turned up the pressure on his players.

With only a few games left, the Lions no longer control their own path to the playoffs. Despite the adversity, Campbell has urged his roster to reach peak performance as they make one final push.

“It takes every guy that we have doing their job,” Dan Campbell said. “The margin for error is small, but it’s doable. We can do it. We’ve got to eliminate the things that keep us from winning before we can win the game. Before you start battling against the opponent you’ve got to stop battling against yourself.”

A complicated ending for Detroit

Detroit has dropped several games that many fans had counted as wins before the 2025 NFL season began. Those losses have made the playoff picture much tighter, and the team is now doing the math to see whether a postseason berth is still within reach.

At 7-5, the Lions currently sit as the 7th seed in the NFC and remain in the hunt. The Bears hold the No. 1 seed at 9-3, while the Packers occupy a Wild Card spot with an 8-3-1 record.

The final stretch will not be easy. Detroit is set to face the Cowboys, Rams, Steelers, Vikings, and Bears. Of those matchups, only the game against Minnesota is widely viewed as winnable, unless Detroit pulls off a surprise.

While the Lions need help from other teams, winning most of their remaining games would greatly boost their playoff chances. If they fall short, their streak of two straight postseason appearances may come to an end.