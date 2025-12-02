Aaron Rodgers is welcoming a familiar face in the NFL to the Pittsburgh Steelers. After being in opposite ends in one deep-rooted rivalry in the NFC North, Adam Thielen is now playing alongside the future Hall of Fame quarterback for the first time in his career.

As first reported by insider Tom Pelissero, the Steelers have claimed Adam Thielen off waivers. The 35-year-old wideout had been recently waived by the Minnesota Vikings, in hopes of one last shot at the Vince Lombardi trophy in the NFL.

The Steelers’ wide receiver depth chart now features: DK Metcalf, Calvin Austin, Roman Wilson, Ben Skowronek, Scotty Miller, Ke’Shawn Williams, and Adam Thielen.

Much-needed help for Rodgers and Steelers

A quick glance at the WR room in the City of Bridges tells NFL fans all they need to know about why the Steelers didn’t hesitate to claim Thielen. While the veteran wide receiver hasn’t had a strong season so far with the Vikings, he can still be a very reliable target for Rodgers.

Adam Thielen during a game

Most likely, the undrafted wideout can be an effective option in short-yardage situations, where his route running and experience in the slot can be fully showcased. Having faced him for so many years during his time with the Green Bay Packers, Rodgers will surely know where to find Thielen in crucial must-have plays.

Rodgers vs Thielen: Head-to-head record

According to StatMuse, Thielen has faced Rodgers’ Packers 16 times in his career. Rodgers and Green Bay hold the upper hand with an 8-7-1 record against Thielen’s Minnesota.

Rodgers and Thielen have gone head to head earlier this season, when the Steelers defeated the Vikings 24-21 in Dublin, Ireland in Week 4. That time around, Rodgers threw 18 completions for 200 passing yards and one touchdown. Meanwhile, Thielen recorded two receptions for 11 yards.

