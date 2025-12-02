Serena Williams sets the record straight on whether she’s returning to play professionally

The uncontrolled speculation that shook the professional tennis circuit in recent hours was finally put out with a swift denial from its sole protagonist. Serena Williams’ phone was likely “on fire” after rumors began circulating that morning that she might be planning a return to the courts in 2026. As the wave of speculation intensified, she took to social media to clean up the mess herself.

The media and social frenzy did not arise from thin air, but from a concrete action that Williams herself had executed. The controversy began after reports revealed that Serena, at age 44, had been reinstated into the drug testing pool (ITIA) on October 6th—a mandatory prerequisite for any athlete contemplating official competition.

Adrian Bassett, spokesperson for the ITIA, had attempted to cool the situation when speaking to The Athletic. “She has notified us that she wants to be reintegrated into the testing pool. I don’t know if this means she is going to return or that she is simply giving herself the option,” he expressed. Nevertheless, the mere hint was enough to revolutionize the tennis world.

The furor was such that the American legend, three and a half years after leaving the court, felt compelled to stop the wave of speculation. With a simple and direct message via her X (formerly Twitter) account, the multiple champion buried any remaining hope: “Omg yall I’m NOT coming back. This wildfire is crazy—,” Williams wrote.

The hypotheses that fuelled the speculation

Amid all the generated chatter, fans’ hopes had reached the point of circling a possible return date on the calendar. The common hypothesis was based on the equation that the ITIA reincorporation process requires a minimum of six months to complete. Therefore, the theory held that the former World No. 1 could have been eligible to compete again as early as April 2026.

There was even speculation about a grand re-debut in her home court, the US Open, likely in the doubles category, a modality in which she won 14 Grand Slam titles.

However, the 23-time Major champion herself appeared on social media to deny the reports, extinguishing the hope and putting an end to the circuit’s most anticipated rumor. As things stand, everything indicates that Serena Williams’ last official match remains the third-round contest she played at the 2022 US Open, where she fell to Australia’s Ajla Tomljanovic.