Sonny Gray shares candid insight on choosing Red Sox, reflecting on rocky NY Yankees tenure

Sonny Gray’s move to Boston has instantly added intrigue to the Red Sox–Yankees rivalry, placing the veteran right-hander back in a familiar spotlight—but this time from the other side.

After being traded to New York in 2017 and struggling to find consistency over parts of two seasons, Gray now arrives in Boston as a stabilizing presence for a rotation in need of experience and edge.

The three-time All-Star has rebuilt himself since those rocky years in the Bronx, delivering multiple strong campaigns and reestablishing his reputation as one of the most competitive starters in the American League.

And Gray made it clear that the rivalry—and his past—played a role in his decision. “What did factor into my decision to come to Boston, it feels good to me to go to a place now where, you know what, it’s easy to hate the Yankees, right?” he said, according to MLB.com. “It’s easy to go out and have that rivalry and go into it with full force, full steam ahead. I like the challenge.”

Sonny Gray #55 with the New York Yankees delivers a pitch on July 6, 2018 in Toronto, Canada. Szczerbowski/Getty Images

A Bronx experience that never fit

Gray’s initial opportunity with the Yankees came with high expectations after the Athletics sent him to New York as part of a 2017 Trade Deadline haul. But despite his pedigree, the partnership never clicked. Gray posted a 4.51 ERA across 41 appearances (34 starts), struggled to find comfort in the organization’s pitching model, and was ultimately moved to Cincinnati after the 2018 season.

When reflecting on that period, Gray did not shy away from honesty. “I never wanted to go there in the first place,” he said, adding that the environment “just didn’t really work for who I am” and posed challenges both professionally and personally.

Growth beyond the Bronx

Despite those struggles, Gray acknowledged the value of the experience. “I do appreciate my time [in New York],” he said. “I do feel like the last seven years … I’ve been a better baseball player, husband, everything from having that experience.” He added that the biggest issue was losing his sense of self, explaining, “I just wasn’t myself … I didn’t feel like I was allowed to just go out there and be Sonny.”

What his arrival means in Boston

For the Red Sox, Gray represents a dependable, battle-tested addition to a rotation undergoing transition. For Gray, this new chapter provides a chance to compete at the highest level with a club that embraces his personality and competitiveness.

