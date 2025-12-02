Mexico confirm date and venue for friendly vs Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal before 2026 World Cup

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is right around the corner, and Mexico will have a tough test as part of their preparation. The Tricolor have confirmed a friendly match against Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal, with both the date and venue now official.

Mexico want to deliver an extraordinary World Cup next year. Back in Qatar 2022, they failed to advance from the group stage, with Argentina and Poland going through instead. It was a disappointing early exit that pushed the federation to make big changes ahead of the tournament they will co-host.

As part of that shift, Mexico know they need to face top national teams before the World Cup kicks off. And now it is time to take on a living legend like Cristiano Ronaldo.

When and where will Mexico face Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal?

On Tuesday, it was confirmed that Mexico will face Cristiano Ronaldo and his Portugal squad on March 28, 2026. The matchup had been rumored for months, but with Portugal now officially qualified for the World Cup, the friendly has finally been locked in.

The duel will be special not only because of Ronaldo’s presence, but also because it marks the grand reopening of Estadio Azteca. The venue has been under renovation since May 2024 ahead of the World Cup.

Mexico will face another top European team days later

Just three days after taking on Portugal in Mexico City, Mexico will head north to the United States for another big friendly. On March 31, the Tricolor will face Belgium at Soldier Field in Chicago, where a large turnout of Mexican fans is expected.

These are the first confirmed friendlies for Mexico in 2026, but more are on the way. The team is expected to play two matches in January, one in February, and four between May and June to be fully ready for the World Cup opener on June 11 at Estadio Azteca.