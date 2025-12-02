Lionel Messi’s teammate gets fined before Inter Miami MLS Cup final vs Vancouver Whitecaps

Lionel Messi are one step away from capturing their third title with Inter Miami when they face the Vancouver Whitecaps on Saturday, December 6th, in the MLS Cup final. Heading into the crucial contest, the league announced a fine against an important teammate of the Argentine superstar.

The player in question is Jordi Alba, who was fined by MLS for violating the league’s policy regarding hands to the face/head/neck of an opponent during the Conference Final against New York City FC at Chase Stadium.

“The MLS Disciplinary Committee has fined Inter Miami CF defender Jordi Alba an undisclosed amount for violating the league’s policy regarding hands to the face/head/neck of an opponent in the 22nd minute of Inter Miami’s match against New York City FC on November 29th,” the official MLS website announced in a statement.

To provide immediate relief to Inter Miami fans, the fine imposed on Jordi Alba is solely monetary, meaning his availability for Saturday’s grand final is not at risk, where the Herons will search for their first MLS Cup title in franchise history.

Jordi Alba during an MLS game. (Getty Images)

Jordi Alba’s major impact this season

Despite having announced his professional retirement for the end of this season, the Spanish defender has been a decisive player for Inter Miami since his arrival, standing out as one of the team’s best players throughout 2025.

During the current season, the left-back has tallied 51 matches across all competitions, recording eight goals and 16 assists. The match against the Whitecaps will be the final professional appearance for the Spanish star, leaving a huge legacy in soccer history.