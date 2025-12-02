Aaron Rodgers heard the Pittsburgh Steelers fans’ disapproval at Acrisure Stadium on Sunday as Mike Tomlin’s men suffered a painful loss to the Buffalo Bills, which puts them at risk of missing the 2026 NFL playoffs.

Steelers fans were not only voicing their frustration with the offensive performance, but even chanted “Fire Tomlin!” for the first time in the head coach’s 19-year tenure in Pittsburgh. Needless to say, it wasn’t the kind of day Rodgers and company will want to remember.

However, far from playing victim or feeling offended by the boos, Rodgers made it clear to Steelers’ fans that he understands their reaction. At the end of the day, the offense could’ve done much better in front of its home crowd.

“They pay money for a ticket, so they have the right good bad or indifferent to say what they want, so I totally understand the frustration,” Rodgers said. “I’ve been booed on offense even in Green Bay over the years, that was a boo-worthy performance, and I understand the frustration.”

Mike Tomlin and Aaron Rodgers after a game in New York.

Why did Steelers lose to Bills?

The third quarter proved to be the turning point in Pittsburgh. The Steelers were leading 10-3 at halftime, but as soon as they came back from the break, a game-changing tackle on Rodgers turned the tide for the Bills.

Rodgers took a brutal sack from Joey Bosa which ended in a fumble recovery for a Bills touchdown, forcing the 4x NFL MVP to briefly exit the game. Mason Rudolph got intercepted shortly after stepping in, and Buffalo capitalized on it to score another touchdown.

Even though Rodgers dealt with the pain and returned to the field, the Steelers never really got back in the game, failing to score in the entire second half. The fans’ disapproval was crystal clear, and just like Rodgers, Tomlin let the fans know he gets their criticism and chants.

Can the Steelers still make the 2026 NFL playoffs?

Even after losing to the Bills, the Steelers aren’t out of the 2026 NFL playoffs yet. Currently tied with the Baltimore Ravens atop the AFC North at 6-6, Rodgers and Tomlin have yet to face John Harbaugh’s team this season. Therefore, they still depend on themselves to win the division and clinch a spot in the postseason.

The Steelers’ first test against Lamar Jackson and company will come on Sunday, when they visit M&T Bank Stadium. Their second meeting will take place in the 2025 NFL regular season finale, with Pittsburgh hosting what could be a season-defining game.