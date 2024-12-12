Trending topics:
CBB

NCAAB News: Ryan Nembhard gets real on Gonzaga's loss to Kentucky

Gonzaga star guard Ryan Nembhard shared his honest thoughts on his team's setback to the Wildcats.

NCAA, College League, USA Basketball 2023: Gonzaga vs. Purdue NOV 20 November 20, 2023: Gonzaga guard Ryan Nembhard (0) runs down the court during the Allstate Maui Invitational basketball game between the Gonzaga Bulldogs and the Purdue Boilermakers at Sofi Arena in the Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii. Glenn Yoza CSM
© Glenn Yoza - ImagoNCAA, College League, USA Basketball 2023: Gonzaga vs. Purdue NOV 20 November 20, 2023: Gonzaga guard Ryan Nembhard (0) runs down the court during the Allstate Maui Invitational basketball game between the Gonzaga Bulldogs and the Purdue Boilermakers at Sofi Arena in the Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii. Glenn Yoza CSM

By Ernesto Cova

Good teams are measured against other great teams, which is why no losses feel the same. That’s a lesson No. 7 Gonzaga learned the hard way after dropping a thriller to No. 4 Kentucky.

The Bulldogs came firing in the first half, with Graham Ike scoring 18 of his 28 points in the first half. The Bulldogs led 50-34 at the break, and they were poised to make a statement against a tough opponent.

Then, things went south in the second half. Gongaza missed 12 consecutive three-pointers and struggled to get to the rim. Eventually, the Wildcats got into a 16-2 run and hung on to beat them 90-89 in overtime. Following the loss, senior guard Ryan Nembhard credited his opposition’s adjustments.

Ryan Nembhard discusses Kentucky’s adjustments vs. Gonzaga

“[Kentucky] just changed the matchup [to Jaxson Robinson at point guard], did some couple different things in ball screens but, we missed some good looks from 3,” he said.

December 7, 2023, Seattle, Washington, USA: Gonzaga player RYAN NEMBHARD (0) sets up to pass the ball to a fellow player, in the 2nd half of the game, Gonzaga vs Kentucky University, with a game ending score 98 to 90, for Battle In Seattle. Seattle USA

December 7, 2023, Seattle, Washington, USA: Gonzaga player RYAN NEMBHARD (0) sets up to pass the ball to a fellow player, in the 2nd half of the game, Gonzaga vs Kentucky University, with a game ending score 98 to 90, for Battle In Seattle. Seattle USA

When asked whether this game had a postseason feel to it, the veteran point guard, who recorded his fourth double-double of the year with 13 points and ten assists, had to agree:

Yeah, 100%,” he acknowledged. “They’re a good team and obviously, we had our runs and they had their runs. It was a good basketball game and I think that’ll just prepare us for later in the year, for games like this and learn how to close out games a little bit better.”

25 highest-paid college basketball head coaches: Who earns the most?

The Bulldogs will have a prime opportunity to bounce back when they go against the Nicholls State Colonels on Wednesday, now sitting at the No. 8 spot with a 7-2 record.

ernesto cova
Ernesto Cova

