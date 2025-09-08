Trending topics:
cbb

Sue Bird takes a hilarious shot at Geno Auriemma during Hall of Fame speech

WNBA legend Sue Bird took a hilarious jab at college basketball legend Geno Auriemma.

By Ernesto Cova

Sue Bird poses for a portrait.
© Adam Glanzman/Getty ImagesSue Bird poses for a portrait.

Sue Bird and Geno Auriemma developed a deep relationship from their time together on the UConn Huskies. The guard and the coach won two national championships together before she left for the WNBA, where she became one of the best players of all time and a four-time champion. 

As they grew and matured, the relationship evolved. Bird often made jokes about her former college basketball coach, who didn’t hesitate to pay back whenever he had the chance. 

On the other side, whenever they had to get serious, they didn’t hesitate. Auriemma praised his former player in August, when the Seattle Storm unveiled Bird’s statue. 

Advertisement

“Honestly, not surprised at all that you’re the first WNBA player that would ever have a statue in front of the building where you made so many memories,” Auriemma said. “But, you were first in everything you tried to do, you know.”

Sue Bird trolls Geno Auriemma during HOF speech 

In contrast, the four-time WNBA champion took a playful jab at her former coach during her Hall of Fame speech. She took the opportunity to troll the 12-time NCAA champion with a short comment. 

Advertisement
Geno Auriemma in 2025

Head coach Geno Auriemma

“I mean, I guess you gave a lot of advice, because you talk a lot. But this was really the one I remember,” Bird said to Auriemma. “You know, it’s not often you get to take shots [at Auriemma], and he doesn’t have a mic to come back.”

Advertisement

Auriemma is still active and fresh off another NCAA title. With Azzi Fudd leading the way, he and the Huskies are eager to defend their throne. 

ernesto cova
Ernesto Cova
ALSO READ
Smart, Georgia receive encouraging news as Tennessee will miss key starters in must-see matchup
College Football

Smart, Georgia receive encouraging news as Tennessee will miss key starters in must-see matchup

Luis Suarez hit with additional MLS sanction after Inter Miami’s Leagues Cup final vs Sounders
Soccer

Luis Suarez hit with additional MLS sanction after Inter Miami’s Leagues Cup final vs Sounders

Dawn Staley reveals the best player in the WNBA without hesitation
College Basketball

Dawn Staley reveals the best player in the WNBA without hesitation

Steve Sarkisian sends strong message about Arch Manning injury rumors following Longhorns’ victory
College Football

Steve Sarkisian sends strong message about Arch Manning injury rumors following Longhorns’ victory

Better Collective Logo