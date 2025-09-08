Sue Bird takes a hilarious shot at Geno Auriemma during Hall of Fame speech

Sue Bird and Geno Auriemma developed a deep relationship from their time together on the UConn Huskies. The guard and the coach won two national championships together before she left for the WNBA, where she became one of the best players of all time and a four-time champion.

As they grew and matured, the relationship evolved. Bird often made jokes about her former college basketball coach, who didn’t hesitate to pay back whenever he had the chance.

On the other side, whenever they had to get serious, they didn’t hesitate. Auriemma praised his former player in August, when the Seattle Storm unveiled Bird’s statue.

“Honestly, not surprised at all that you’re the first WNBA player that would ever have a statue in front of the building where you made so many memories,” Auriemma said. “But, you were first in everything you tried to do, you know.”

Sue Bird trolls Geno Auriemma during HOF speech

In contrast, the four-time WNBA champion took a playful jab at her former coach during her Hall of Fame speech. She took the opportunity to troll the 12-time NCAA champion with a short comment.

Head coach Geno Auriemma

“I mean, I guess you gave a lot of advice, because you talk a lot. But this was really the one I remember,” Bird said to Auriemma. “You know, it’s not often you get to take shots [at Auriemma], and he doesn’t have a mic to come back.”

Auriemma is still active and fresh off another NCAA title. With Azzi Fudd leading the way, he and the Huskies are eager to defend their throne.