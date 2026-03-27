What happens if Duke wins or loses vs St John’s today in Sweet 16 of 2026 March Madness?

The 2026 March Madness Sweet 16 brings a must-watch showdown as Duke faces St. John’s with a spot in the Elite Eight on the line. The Blue Devils enter as the No. 1 seed riding a long winning streak, while the Red Storm arrive as one of the hottest teams.

Duke has leaned on its elite defense and star power, led by standout freshman Cameron Boozer, to establish itself as a title favorite. Meanwhile, St. John’s—guided by Hall of Fame coach Rick Pitino—has built its run on physical play and momentum.

Now, everything comes down to one game. Jon Scheyer‘s team looks to validate its status and keep its title hopes alive, while St. John’s aims to prove its run is no fluke and push one step closer to the Final Four.

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What happens if Duke beats St. John’s today?

Duke would advance to the Elite Eight of the 2026 NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Tournament and stay alive in its national championship run. A win in this Sweet 16 matchup sends Duke into the regional final.

Cameron Boozer #12 of the Duke Blue Devils at the 2026 March Madness (Source: Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

There they would face the winner of the other East Region game (Michigan State vs. UConn). From there, the Blue Devils would be just one victory away from reaching the Final Four, keeping intact their status as the No. 1 overall seed and a title favorite.

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Beyond advancement, a victory would reinforce their dominant season. The team entered this round with a 34–2 record and one of the longest winning streaks in the country, backed by star freshman Cameron Boozer and a deep roster.

What happens if Duke and St. John’s tie today?

The game cannot end in a tie—if the score is even after regulation, it goes to overtime until there is a winner. In the NCAA Tournament, games are played under a single-elimination format, meaning one team must advance and the other is eliminated.

There are no draws at any stage, including the Sweet 16. If Duke and St. John’s are tied after 40 minutes, they will play as many overtime periods as necessary to decide the outcome.

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What happens if Duke loses to St. John’s today?

Duke would be eliminated from the tournament, ending its 2026 March Madness run in the Sweet 16. A loss would mark a major upset, as Duke entered the game as the No. 1 seed and one of the favorites to win the national championship.

On the other side, St. John’s would advance to the Elite Eight, continuing one of the most surprising runs of the tournament. The Red Storm have already exceeded expectations by reaching their first Sweet 16 since 1999 and defeating top-level opponents along the way.