What happens if Purdue wins or loses vs Texas today in Sweet 16 of 2026 March Madness?

The Sweet 16 stage of the NCAA March Madness brings a high-pressure showdown between Purdue Boilermakers and Texas Longhorns, with both programs just a few wins away from a coveted Final Four appearance.

For Purdue, the matchup represents a chance to extend a deep tournament run and keep national title hopes alive against a Texas team known for its physical defense and ability to control tempo.

With a spot in the Elite Eight on the line, the stakes go beyond just one night. The winner keeps championship dreams alive and gains momentum at the perfect moment of March Madness, while the loser sees a long season come to an end.

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What happens if Purdue beat Texas today?

If Purdue Boilermakers defeat Texas Longhorns today in the Sweet 16 of the 2026 March Madness, they will advance directly to the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament, moving just one win away from the Final Four.

Gicarri Harris and Braden Smith of Purdue in March Madness 2026 (Source: Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

A victory would also extend Purdue’s strong tournament run, built on elite three-point shooting efficiency and disciplined offense, which has been one of the best in the field this year.

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It would also eliminate one of the tournament’s most dangerous underdog stories, as Texas entered the Sweet 16 after a surprising run as an 11-seed coming from the First Four.

What happens if Purdue and Texas tie?

In NCAA March Madness, there are no ties. If Purdue Boilermakers and Texas Longhorns finish regulation with the same score after 40 minutes, the game goes into overtime. Overtime periods are five minutes long, and teams continue playing additional overtime sessions until a winner is decided.

Everything resets statistically in the sense that fouls and momentum can shift dramatically, making overtime one of the most unpredictable and dramatic parts of the tournament. This “win or go home” format ensures that even the closest Sweet 16 match cannot end in a draw.

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What happens if Purdue lose to Texas today?

If Purdue Boilermakers lose to Texas Longhorns, their March Madness run ends immediately in the Sweet 16, as the NCAA Tournament follows a single-elimination format.

A defeat would mean Texas continues its Cinderella-style run from the First Four all the way into the Elite Eight, adding another major upset to one of the most surprising brackets of the 2026 tournament.