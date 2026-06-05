Haiti vs Peru: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for an international friendly match on June 5, 2026

Haiti play against Peru at the NU Stadium in a 2026 international friendly. Haiti faces a tough CONMEBOL rival as they aim to arrive in top form for the World Cup. Here you can find how to watch this game live in the USA.

Match Summary Match Haiti vs Peru Tournament Friendly Date Friday, June 5, 2026 Time 8:00 PM (ET) / 5:00 PM (PT) TV Channels FOX Deportes Live Stream Fubo, DirecTV Stream

How to watch Haiti vs Peru in the USA

Fans can watch this highly anticipated matchup live on FOX Deportes, while streaming coverage will be available through Fubo and DirecTV Stream.

Both streaming services will provide live coverage, ensuring viewers can follow every key moment as the action unfolds.

Advertisement

Can I watch Haiti vs Peru for free?

Soccer fans in the United States can stream this highly anticipated matchup live on Fubo and DirecTV Stream, both of which carry the channel airing the game nationwide.

New subscribers can also take advantage of each service’s five-day free trial, making it possible to watch the action live at no initial cost.

Match Preview: What’s at stake?

As Haiti gears up for its first FIFA World Cup appearance since 1974, the Caribbean nation continues its preparations with hopes of making an impact on soccer’s biggest stage in 2026.

Advertisement

Standing across from them is a Peru side eager to turn the page after a disappointing qualifying campaign that ended well short of even an intercontinental playoff berth.

While Haiti is focused on building momentum ahead of a historic return to the tournament, Peru views this matchup as an important step in its rebuilding process as it works to regain its footing and prepare for future international competitions.

Gallese of Peru – Franco Arland/Getty Images

Advertisement

Haiti vs Peru: Predicted Lineups

Haiti (4-3-3): Placide; Arcus, Adé, Duverne, Expérience; Bellegarde, Jean Jacques, Pierre; Nazon, Pierrot, Isidor.

Peru (4-2-3-1): Gallese; Sonne, Garcés, Lazo, López; Carrillo, Yotún; Vélez, Vilca, Barco; Ugarriza.

What time is the Haiti vs Peru match?

The match kicks off today, June 5, at 8:00 PM (ET). For viewers in different regions of the United States, here are the local start times:

Advertisement

Eastern Time: 8:00 PM

Central Time: 7:00 PM

Mountain Time: 6:00 PM

Pacific Time: 5:00 PM