Haiti vs Peru: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for an international friendly match on June 5, 2026

|Match Summary
|Match
|Haiti vs Peru
|Tournament
|Friendly
|Date
|Friday, June 5, 2026
|Time
|8:00 PM (ET) / 5:00 PM (PT)
|TV Channels
|FOX Deportes
|Live Stream
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
How to watch Haiti vs Peru in the USA
Fans can watch this highly anticipated matchup live on FOX Deportes, while streaming coverage will be available through Fubo and DirecTV Stream.
Both streaming services will provide live coverage, ensuring viewers can follow every key moment as the action unfolds.
Can I watch Haiti vs Peru for free?
Soccer fans in the United States can stream this highly anticipated matchup live on Fubo and DirecTV Stream, both of which carry the channel airing the game nationwide.
New subscribers can also take advantage of each service’s five-day free trial, making it possible to watch the action live at no initial cost.
Match Preview: What’s at stake?
As Haiti gears up for its first FIFA World Cup appearance since 1974, the Caribbean nation continues its preparations with hopes of making an impact on soccer’s biggest stage in 2026.
Standing across from them is a Peru side eager to turn the page after a disappointing qualifying campaign that ended well short of even an intercontinental playoff berth.
While Haiti is focused on building momentum ahead of a historic return to the tournament, Peru views this matchup as an important step in its rebuilding process as it works to regain its footing and prepare for future international competitions.
Gallese of Peru – Franco Arland/Getty Images
Haiti vs Peru: Predicted Lineups
Haiti (4-3-3): Placide; Arcus, Adé, Duverne, Expérience; Bellegarde, Jean Jacques, Pierre; Nazon, Pierrot, Isidor.
Peru (4-2-3-1): Gallese; Sonne, Garcés, Lazo, López; Carrillo, Yotún; Vélez, Vilca, Barco; Ugarriza.
What time is the Haiti vs Peru match?
The match kicks off today, June 5, at 8:00 PM (ET). For viewers in different regions of the United States, here are the local start times:
Eastern Time: 8:00 PM
Central Time: 7:00 PM
Mountain Time: 6:00 PM
Pacific Time: 5:00 PM