Mitch Johnson’s profile: Age, height, private life, career and all about the Spurs coach

Mitch Johnson spent years working behind the scenes before becoming one of the NBA's most talked-about coaches. His journey to the San Antonio Spurs' top job is filled with unexpected twists.

Few coaches inherit a bigger challenge than following Gregg Popovich in San Antonio. Yet Mitch Johnson didn’t arrive from outside the organization to take over one of the NBA’s most iconic franchises.

He spent years inside the Spurs system, learning its culture, developing young players, and gradually earning the trust of one of basketball’s most respected coaching staffs before being chosen to lead the team into its next chapter.

Long before he was drawing up plays on an NBA sideline, he made his name as a point guard, where he became one of the most productive playmakers in Stanford. After a playing career, he transitioned into coaching.

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How old is Mitch Johnson?

Mitch Johnson is 39 years old. He was born on November 29, 1986, in Seattle and belongs to a generation of NBA coaches that reached the league after developing through player-development and G League systems.

Mitch Johnson looks on against the Golden State Warriors in the fourth quarter at Chase Center in 2025 (Source: Eakin Howard/Getty Images)

Despite his relatively young age compared to many NBA head coaches, he has already accumulated more than a decade of coaching experience and spent nearly ten years within the Spurs before being promoted to the top job.

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How tall is Mitch Johnson?

Mitch Johnson is 6-foot-1 (1.85 meters) tall. During his playing career, he was listed at 6-foot-1 and approximately 185 pounds while playing point guard.

His size was never the defining aspect of his game. Instead, he built his reputation on court vision, leadership, and playmaking ability. Those traits helped him become one of Stanford’s all-time leaders in assists.

Mitch Johnson’s family background and origins

Mitch Johnson was born in Seattle, Washington, and comes from a family with deep basketball roots. He grew up in one of the most passionate basketball communities in the Pacific Northwest and attended O’Dea High School.

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Basketball was a major part of his upbringing thanks to his father, John Johnson, a two-time NBA All-Star and member of the Seattle SuperSonics’ 1979 championship team.

Known throughout Seattle as “J.J.”, the elder Johnson spent 12 seasons in the NBA and became one of the city’s most respected figures. Mitch has frequently been associated with that legacy, growing up around the game.

His parents are John Johnson and Jenny Redman. While he has largely kept details about the rest of his family out of the public eye, his connection to Seattle’s basketball culture remained strong throughout his youth.

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Former teammates and coaches have described him as a natural leader whose reputation in local basketball circles extended well beyond his high school years. His father’s influence followed him throughout his career.

When Johnson enrolled at Stanford, his father moved closer to the Bay Area so he could remain involved in his son’s basketball journey. After his father’s passing in 2016, he began his climb through the Spurs organization.

Mitch Johnson’s career as a player

Mitch Johnson played college basketball at Stanford before spending time in the G League and Europe. After starring for the Cardinal from 2005 to 2009, he pursued a professional career as a point guard.

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He established himself as one of the best distributors in school history. He remains second all-time in assists with 534 and helped lead the Cardinal to two NCAA Tournament appearances, including a Sweet 16 run in 2008.

Following graduation, he played for the Tulsa 66ers in the NBA Development League and later joined VEF Riga in Latvia. His professional playing career lasted only a few seasons before he shifted his focus toward coaching.

Mitch Johnson’s coaching career

Mitch Johnson began coaching in 2011 and steadily climbed through the basketball ranks. His first coaching opportunities came at the collegiate level, including positions at Seattle University and the University of Portland.

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Mitch Johnson reacts in front of referee James Williams during Game Four of the Second Round of the NBA Western Conference Playoffs (Source: David Berding/Getty Images)

In 2016, he joined the Austin Spurs, San Antonio’s G League affiliate. That move proved to be a turning point. He helped them win a G League championship in 2018 and earned a reputation as a strong player-development coach.

Gregg Popovich promoted him to the San Antonio Spurs’ NBA coaching staff in 2019. Over the following years, he became one of Popovich’s most trusted assistants and frequently assumed larger responsibilities within the organization.

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When Popovich suffered a stroke during the 2024-25 season, he stepped in as acting coach for most of the campaign. His performance ultimately convinced the franchise that he was the right person to lead the team moving forward.

How long has Mitch Johnson been the Spurs’ head coach?

Mitch Johnson has been the San Antonio Spurs’ head coach since May 2, 2025. The franchise officially promoted him after Gregg Popovich stepped away from coaching and transitioned into a full-time front-office role.

Before receiving the permanent position, he served as the team’s acting head coach during most of the 2024-25 season while Popovich was sidelined. He coached the final 77 games of that campaign and gained valuable experience.

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Mitch Johnson’s achievements with the Spurs

Won a G League championship with the Austin Spurs: As part of the Austin Spurs coaching staff, Johnson helped the franchise capture the 2018 NBA G League title. The experience strengthened his reputation as a player-development specialist and helped establish his credentials within the organization.

Successfully guided the team after Gregg Popovich’s absence: Following Gregg Popovich’s stroke in November 2024, Johnson stepped in as acting head coach and managed the Spurs for the final 77 games of the season. The organization credited him with navigating one of the most difficult periods in franchise history while maintaining continuity and stability.

Became Gregg Popovich’s successor: On May 2, 2025, the Spurs officially named Johnson as their head coach. He became the first full-time coach to lead the franchise after Popovich’s historic 29-year run, a significant milestone for both Johnson and the organization.

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Led the Spurs to a 62-win season in his first full year as head coach: During the 2025-26 season, Johnson guided San Antonio to a 62-20 record, one of the best marks in the NBA and the franchise’s strongest regular season in years. The Spurs also captured the Southwest Division title under his leadership.

Returned San Antonio to the NBA Finals: Johnson led the Spurs to the 2026 NBA Finals, marking the franchise’s first appearance on basketball’s biggest stage since 2014. The achievement came in his first full season as an NBA head coach.

Earned recognition in the NBA Coach of the Year race: His work during the 2025-26 campaign earned league-wide recognition, as Johnson finished third in NBA Coach of the Year voting and received multiple first-place votes.

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