NY Giants, John Harbaugh reportedly make decision on signing RB as Cam Skattebo recovers from injury

The New York Giants and John Harbaugh have spent much of the offseason focusing on the development of quarterback Jaxson Dart, but another important question continues to hover over the offense as the regular season approaches: the running back position.

There is talent in the room, but there is also uncertainty. Cam Skattebo is still working his way back from the ankle injury he suffered last October, while veteran Devin Singletary remains part of the roster. Even so, some observers have wondered whether the Giants should add another proven playmaker to help take pressure off Dart.

The debate has only intensified because the offense could benefit from another explosive weapon. With a young quarterback expected to lead the franchise into a new era, adding help at running back would seem like a logical move on paper.

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Will the Giants sign a running back?

According to Giants insider Dan Duggan, the answer is probably no. Despite speculation about a potential addition, there does not appear to be a realistic path toward upgrading the position at this stage of the offseason.

“I don’t see any avenues to an upgrade now. The Giants had interest in needle-movers like Kenneth Walker in free agency and Jeremiyah Love in the draft. In the absence of landing either of those players, they haven’t made any real investments at running back. That signals their comfort level with Skattebo and Tyrone Tracy as a duo, even though they clearly recognize the room could be upgraded.”

The comments suggest the Giants are prepared to move forward with Skattebo and Tyrone Tracy as their primary backfield combination. While they may acknowledge that the position could be stronger, their lack of significant investment this offseason indicates confidence that the current group can provide enough support for Dart and the rest of the offense.