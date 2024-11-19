Alabama News: HC Kalen DeBoer makes something clear about QB Jalen Milroe performance

The Alabama Crimson Tide is undoubtedly among the top teams with serious title aspirations this season in the NCAAF. Led by head coach Kalen DeBoer, they come off a dominant win over Mercer last weekend, and much of their strong performance can be attributed to the talent of their QB, Jalen Milroe.

Looking ahead, Alabama faces a tough road matchup against Oklahoma, a game that will be crucial for their title hopes. Coach DeBoer knows that his quarterback is playing at an elite level, and he is relying on his starter QB performance to continue bringing in positive results.

In a recent press conference, Coach DeBoer addressed Milroe’s current performance following the win over Mercer: “I think it just starts with doing what’s best for the team, and that’s what Jalen is all about. That’s really what I think triggers him to want to win, and here’s how we got to win. You know, there’s gonna be times where you got to throw the ball, there’s times where you got to run and just reps over and over and over again.“

He also made it clear how his quarterback is beginning to feel more comfortable as the weeks go by: “He’s, I think, back in a really good spot with trust in the guys around him, there’s been a little more continuity with the practice, skill players, offensive line. There’s just been more of that. He’s become more comfortable in understanding what our team needs from him to be able to win SEC football games.“

Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer talks with quarterback Jalen Milroe (4) during a college football game between the LSU Tigers and the Alabama Crimson Tide on November 9, 2024 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

The Alabama Crimson Tide currently boasts eight wins and just two losses on the season. With only two games remaining, Bama will look to improve their record as much as possible in order to secure a better position in the Playoffs.

DeBoer addresses the tough road trip to Oklahoma

Next weekend, Alabama will travel to Oklahoma for what is sure to be a tough matchup against the home team. Regarding the atmosphere they’ll face, Coach Kalen DeBoer made it clear that the focus will be on their own game, rather than anything happening outside of it.

“Yeah, I mean we don’t really talk about the outside. We just focus on what we’re doing right now. We know if we don’t take care of our business, it doesn’t matter. That, I guess seems simple. I hope it’s simple for our guys, even though I understand the distractions and the noise is out there everywhere. I think we really honed in and the guys really believe on, and have understood the significance of really focusing on where we’re at right now,” DeBoer stated.

The coach knows that the main objective is to stay focused on the game: “We talk about the next play is the most important play, the next game is the most important game. We haven’t thought anything beyond Oklahoma. I even go back to this last week, I think our guys did a great job of just focusing on Mercer. I really do. I think they really honed in on trying to make themselves the best they can be, continue to get better, and that will put is in position to where then now playing Oklahoma, we give ourselves a better chance to win. We’re really, I think locked in on the right things right now.”

Head coach Kalen DeBoer of the Alabama Crimson Tide is all smiles prior to kickoff against the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers at Bryant-Denny Stadium on August 31, 2024 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

What’s next for Alabama Crimson Tide?

Led by Jalen Milroe, the team enters the final stretch of the season with just two games remaining in the regular season before the playoffs.

In the aforementioned matchup, the Crimson Tide will travel to Oklahoma to face the home team on Saturday, November 23. The season finale will take place at home against Auburn in Tuscaloosa.