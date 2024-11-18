Trending topics:
NCAA FB

Texas HC Steve Sarkisian casts doubt on Arch Manning's promotion with vague answer on Quinn Ewers' future

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian issued a suspenseful answer regarding Quinn Ewers' future, which may hinder Arch Manning' rise to QB1 in Austin.

Arch Manning 16 of the Texas Longhorns during pre game warmups before the game vs the Colorado State Rams at DKR-Memorial Stadium.
© IMAGO / ZUMA Press WireArch Manning 16 of the Texas Longhorns during pre game warmups before the game vs the Colorado State Rams at DKR-Memorial Stadium.

By Federico O'donnell

Coming into this season, the Texas Longhorns QB room was a focal point as two stars competed for the starting job. Coach Steve Sarkisian clearly named Quinn Ewers as the starter for the year and explained Arch Manning would take over in 2025. However, as Texas prepares for their final home game on the SEC schedule, Sarkisian answered a question in ambiguous manner, casting doubts on Ewers’ future and Manning’s rise.

The Longhorns boast a 9-1 record (5-1 in league play) and are looking as favorites to win the SEC Championship, however, they must first take care of their remaining matchups: against Kentucky and Texas A&M. What seemed as a relatively calm week of preparation for Saturday’s game, took an unexpected turn as Sarkisian gave a suspenseful answer to a question on Ewers’ stay in The Forty Acres.

During his Monday press conference, Sarkisian was asked whether the upcoming game against the Wildcats at DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium would be Quinn’s last home college football game. “No idea,” Steve Sarkisian shockingly answered, via InsideTexas.

Advertisement

Perhaps Sarkisian’s answer was intended to show the team is focused on the collective goal and not whether their QB is declaring for the NFL Draft or staying for another NCAA season. However, Sarkisian could’ve offered some further explanation, but elected not to.

Advertisement
Arch Manning in 2024

Arch Manning 16 of the Texas Longhorns in action vs the Georgia Bulldogs at DKR-Memorial Stadium in 2024.

Could Ewers stay for another season with the Longhorns?

It always seemed out of the question. Ewers entered this season as a Heisman candidate and was almost guaranteed to be among the top QB prospects heading into the NFL Draft. However, he has yet to declare for it. Ewers missed some games this season after sustaining an abdominal injury, so he may be trending towards playing a full-season before entering the NFL.

Advertisement
Steve Sarkisian provides Texas QBs Quinn Ewers, Arch Manning with injury updates on key players

see also

Steve Sarkisian provides Texas QBs Quinn Ewers, Arch Manning with injury updates on key players

Moreover, Ewers redshirted his first college season with the Ohio State Buckeyes before transferring to Texas. Therefore, the 21-year-old could take advantage of this and stay in school for another year.

How does it affect Manning?

It may mean bad news for Arch Manning, as he has endured the QB2 role for the 2024 season with the promise of becoming the main guy in Texas’ offense in 2025. Though Arch and his iconic football family are known for their honour and respect for the coaching decisions, this could be a breaking point in Manning’s stay in Austin.

Advertisement

Fans were also taken by surprise by Sark’s comment. Everybody in the burnt orange nation is anxious for Manning to take on the starting job next season, as they’ve actively called for him to be under center whenever Ewers struggled this season.

These next days will be pivotal to learn about Ewers’ standpoint and Manning’s, too. Whether Sarkisian’s answer had some background to it or was just a reflexive response to a matter he hadn’t put much thought into.

Advertisement
federico o'donnell
Federico O'donnell

ALSO READ

FIFA makes a huge decision and leaves out one National Team from the 2026 World Cup
Soccer

FIFA makes a huge decision and leaves out one National Team from the 2026 World Cup

Where to watch Panama vs Costa Rica live for free in the USA: 2024–25 Concacaf Nations League
Soccer

Where to watch Panama vs Costa Rica live for free in the USA: 2024–25 Concacaf Nations League

49ers News: Nick Bosa makes something clear after tough loss to Seahawks
NFL

49ers News: Nick Bosa makes something clear after tough loss to Seahawks

NBA News: Clippers' James Harden sends a clear message to Kevin Durant on his Thunders' past
NBA

NBA News: Clippers' James Harden sends a clear message to Kevin Durant on his Thunders' past

Better Collective Logo