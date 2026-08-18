Arch Manning, Longhorns avoid major injury scare after MRI on LT Trevor Goosby

The pressure is on for Arch Manning and the Texas Longhorns entering the 2026 NCAA season. Thus, watching star left tackle Trevor Goosby go down with an injury in practice ahead of Week 0 in college football was far from ideal. Fortunately for the Longhorns, however, reports indicate Goosby’s injury isn’t as severe as initially feared.

“Texas star left tackle Trevor Goosby had an MRI on his left knee this morning, and he’s been diagnosed with a bone bruise. His timetable for return will come together in near future,” college football insider Pete Thamel reported on X.

Although Goosby is expected to be sidelined and may miss a game, the hope remains he can be back for Sept. 12, when the Longhorns host the Ohio State Buckeyes at Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Texas is well aware of just how crucial Goosby’s role is, and how his absence could affect Manning in the worst way.

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Why Goosby is crucial to Manning’s performance

Not only is Goosby the best offensive lineman on campus, but he’s tasked with protecting Manning week in and week out. Playing left tackle and with Manning being right-handed, Goosby is in charge of the signal-caller’s blindside, which is where quarterbacks face the biggest threat from the pass rush.

Arch Manning #16 of the Texas Longhorns

It takes time to build that trust between a quarterback and his left tackle, allowing the passer to relax in the pocket knowing the offensive line has his back, especially on the side where he has his back turned.

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With Goosby, it remains to be seen how long he will be out, with No. 5 Texas hoping he can be back for Week 2’s massive matchup against No. 1 Ohio State. If he misses more time, then his backup will have to step up to the role and protect Manning’s blindside.

Potential replacement for Goosby

If Goosby is unable to suit up for Week 1’s opener against the Texas State Bobcats in Austin, reports suggest Melvin Siani will get the nod at left tackle. Like Goosby, Siani is a redshirt junior who knows his way around college football.

However, Goosby has spent his entire college career with the University of Texas at Austin, whereas Siani is a Wake Forest transfer who previously spent two years at Temple.