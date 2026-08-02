Deion Sanders is making Colorado QB Julian Lewis simplify his game in 2026

The Colorado Buffaloes are gearing up for a crucial season under Deion Sanders, and a lot hinges on how Julian Lewis performs under center.

Deion Sanders isn’t quite on the hot seat, but he knows people are starting to talk. Thus, he understands just how pivotal the 2026 college football will be for his time with the Colorado Buffaloes. As the Buffs head into a new season with high expectations, Julian Lewis will take over under center, and his head coach voiced a straightforward message on his capabilities.

“We are simplifying a lot of things—which doesn’t mean [Lewis is] not capable. Just go out there and play your game, we don’t need nothing else. Just run the play. Let’s simplify everything,” Sanders said about Lewis on The CFB Scoop podcast.

“He has all the intangibles that you need to be successful. These wide receivers are trying to go pro so they’re depending on you. I’m not putting no pressure, but I want you to apply pressure.”

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Lewis redshirted in 2025

In his true freshman year in college football, Lewis appeared in four games before sitting out the 2025 NCAA season to preserve his redshirt status. Lewis did show flashes of his talent here and there, but it was Kaidon Salter’s show in Boulder, Colorado.

Julian Lewis #10 of the Colorado Buffaloes.

Whether he can run Sanders’ offense will truly be put to the test in 2026. Still, it’s an on-the-job learning curve, and Coach Prime knows better than to put a burden on the five-star quarterback’s shoulders right away.

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After all, Lewis’ redshirt year in 2025 means he has his four years of eligibility remaining. Therefore, the 2026 campaign may only be the first—or second—of many in the City of Boulder.

Lewis’ stats in Colorado

Lewis appeared in four games and started two of them during the 2025 NCAA campaign. In total, he attempted 94 passes and completed 52 of them (55.3%) for 589 yards and four touchdowns.

On the ground, Lewis finished with -35 yards, underlining the team’s struggles to protect the signal-caller in the pocket, a recurring issue that was once called out by Shedeur Sanders. Years have passed, the starting quarterback job has changed hands three times, but the issue remains unaddressed—or at least not successfully.

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