Auburn HC Hugh Freeze makes sincere admission to Alabama QB Jalen Milroe with hilarious comment

After a tense week of preparation for the Iron Bowl, Jalen Milroe and Alabama defeated their historic rivals, the Auburn Tigers 28-14. Milroe stole the show and Auburn head coach Hugh Freeze had had enough of him. When they met on the field after the clock hit zero, the Tigers’ coach made his feelings known with a hysterical comment.

Milroe’s Crimson Tide defeated Freeze’s Tigers both times they met. Last season, Alabama prevailed 27-24 during their visit to Jordan-Hare Stadium. Milroe became enemy public number one in Auburn as he three the game-winning touchdown on a fourth-and-goal from the 31-yard-line. He finished the night with 259 passing yards and two touchdowns. He amassed 107 yards on the ground.

Coming into this season’s Iron Bowl, Freeze and Auburn knew what they were going up against. However, Milroe’s mobility makes for an unstoppable trait. During the 28-14 win in Tuscaloosa, Milroe threw for 256 yards and an interception. While piling on 104 rushing yards and three touchdowns.

It could’ve been Milroe’s last game at Dennis-Bryant Stadium wearing the crimson uniform. On that note, Freeze let the QB know how he feels on his decision to enter the upcoming NFL Draft. “I hope you’re gone,” Freeze said jokingly to Milroe. “I have had enough of you.”

Milroe equals SEC record

When Milroe rushed into the endzone for a 19-yard touchdown in the third quarter, not only he extended Alabama’s lead to 28-6, but he accomplished a feat no other QB had achieved since 2012 in the SEC.

Jalen Milroe scored his 20th rushing touchdown of the season, becoming the first QB in the Southeastern Conference to reach the milestone since Johnny Manziel did in 2012. The iconic Texas A&M quarterback scored 21 rushing TDs that year.

Milroe became one of only four quarterbacks in SEC history to score 20+ rushing touchdowns in a college football season. Joining Florida’s Tim Tebow (23 TDs in 2007), Auburn’s Cam Newton (20 TDs in 2010), and Texas A&M’s Johnny Manziel (21 TDs in 2012).

However, Milroe will most probably become the first SEC quarterback to accomplish that milestone and not win the Heisman Trophy. All three previous QBs were named the best players in the NCAA during the seasons they reached this feat.