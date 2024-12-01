NCAAF News: Alabama HC Kalen DeBoer sends strong message on Jalen Milroe's performance vs Auburn

The Alabama Crimson Tide hoisted the Iron Bowl after the 28-14 victory over the Auburn Tigers. After a tense week of preparation, amid the strong warnings from the Auburn players to Jalen Milroe, and the rest of Alabama, the Crimson Tide put on their hard gear and defeated the Tigers. Kalen DeBoer issued a powerful comment on Milroe’s performance.

Milroe came into the Iron Bowl clash against Auburn with high expectations. Earlier during the week the Tide’s QB was downplayed by Auburn’s Marcus Riddick, and much buzz revolved around Milroe’s play against his critics.

Milroe didn’t have his best game, passing-wise. However, he was unstoppable on the ground and he carried his team to a much needed win over their rivals who fueled the flames during the week. At the end of the day, Milroe silenced the skeptics, and Auburn didn’t walk the talk.

Although Milroe was a bit erratic on the passing game, totalling 18 completions for 256 yards and an interception, DeBoer was impressed with his quarterback’s game after he rushed for 104 yards and three touchdowns.

Jalen Milroe #4 of the Alabama Crimson Tide leaves the field after his team’s victory against the Georgia Bulldogs at Bryant-Denny Stadium on September 28, 2024 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

“It lived up to the hype. It definitely did,” DeBoer stated, via BamaOnLine. “He found his times to go make plays. Sometimes it was when we dropped back, but he didn’t force it, but when the times came, he can go make those plays. He made us tough to defend a lot of times today. Again, I thought he threw the ball extremely well.”

DeBoer speaks on Milroe’s resiliency

Despite some rough stretches during the game against Auburn, Milroe bounced back when Alabama needed him the most and led the Tide to a crucial triumph over their despised opponents.

The Crimson Tide’s quarterback led a 75-yards drive to the endzone right after throwing an interception. Moreover, after a lost fumble, Milroe drove the team in two touchdown drives.

It wasn’t Milroe’s cleanest game; he had an interception and two lost fumbles, but the QB made the plays his team needed and secured the win in a tight matchup during Rivalry Week in the NCAA.

“We talk about resiliency for our team, I think that’s a good word to use for him,” DeBoer added about Milroe. “It’s hard being the quarterback of any football team. I think it’s hard being a quarterback of a team and a program that expects to win every game. The ball’s in his hands a lot. I know there’s always a play or two that you always want back, but he just continues to stay the course.

“So was just really proud of the way he played tonight and he continued to be resilient, continued to just stay the course and help us win the football game.”

Alabama hopes this win is convincing enough for the Selection Committee to make the College Football Playoffs.