Buckeyes’ Ryan Day anticipates big showdown against Longhorns, with Arch Manning as main challenge

Ryan Day and his Ohio State Buckeyes travel to Austin to take on the Texas Longhorns, who are led by star quarterback Arch Manning.

The Texas Longhorns opened the 2026 college football season with an impressive win over Texas State and will look to prove themselves again in Week 2. They will face a major test against the Ohio State Buckeyes, who, according to Ryan Day, will have their biggest challenge in trying to contain Arch Manning.

“Did some really good things in the first game of the year this past Saturday. He can beat you with his legs. He can beat you down field. He can make the throws when he needs to. He’s really improved,” the head coach said via on3.com.

Day also added: “And giving him a lot of credit for putting the work in, and then also give Sark and his staff credit for continuing to develop him. So he’s gonna have a great season, and he’s gonna be a great challenge for our defense.”

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Visiting Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium is always a risky proposition for any team, even for a contender like the Buckeyes. Ryan Day is expecting a great spectacle in Texas: “Everybody’s getting fired up to go play down there.”

Head coach Ryan Day of the Ohio State Buckeyes attends Fall Camp.

Ryan Day’s record against the Longhorns

Ryan Day boasts a perfect 2-0 record against the Longhorns as head coach of the Ohio State Buckeyes. His first victory came in the 2024 College Football Playoff semifinals, where Ohio State ended Texas’ season with a 28-14 win.

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He followed that up in the 2025 season opener, guiding the Buckeyes to a 14-7 victory over Steve Sarkisian‘s squad in Columbus. Day has consistently had the upper hand against the Longhorns in these high-stakes, marquee matchups, holding a pristine mark as they head into their next scheduled showdown in Austin.

Head coach Steve Sarkisian of the Texas Longhorns and head coach Ryan Day of the Ohio State Buckeyes.

Manning had a smooth debut

Arch Manning kicked off Texas’ 2026 season in dominant fashion, leading the Longhorns to a 59-7 blowout victory against Texas State. Playing with sharp efficiency before resting in the third quarter, Manning completed 20 of 27 passes (74.1%) for 305 yards, throwing 4 touchdowns and just 1 interception for an impressive 210.4 passer rating.

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A highly anticipated showdown

Nearly 100,000 fans are expected to attend the highly anticipated showdown between Texas and Ohio State, with an even larger audience expected to watch the game on television. “I bet there’s close to 20 million people that watch this game,” Sarkisian said to the press. “That’s pretty cool when you think about it.”