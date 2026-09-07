Texas’ Steve Sarkisian raises concerns over Big Ten officials ahead of Ohio State game

Steve Sarkisian dropped a bold statement on the Big Ten officiating right as the Texas Longhorns gear up to host the Ohio State Buckeyes in Week 2 of college football.

The Texas Longhorns are gearing up for their first litmus test of the 2026 college football season, and Steve Sarkisian knows better than to leave anything under the radar. As the Ohio State Buckeyes are set to walk into the Forty Acres, Sarkisian dropped an honest message about the Big Ten officials that may resonate at kickoff on Saturday night at Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.

Asked about the biggest controversy in Week 1 of the NCAA campaign, Michigan‘s last-second Hail Mary victory over Western Michigan in Ann Arbor, Sarkisian delivered a sincere, confused answer that only expressed concern about the Big Ten officiating crew responsible for adding one second to the clock and allowing the miraculous touchdown catch.

“I still don’t understand or get the final ruling of it all,” Sarkisian said about the controversial call, via On Texas Football. “Unfortunate for Western Michigan, to play their tails off the way that they did and to lose like that.

Advertisement

“I’ve lost a game on a Hail Mary before and that definitely sucks. I don’t know the exact ruling on the timing. There’s a lot of moving parts that I’m not going to pretend to know everything about. My biggest shock was that they stormed the field.”

Steve Sarkisian of the Texas Longhorns.

Sarkisian’s comments mean more before Ohio State game

With the matchup against the Buckeyes looming on the immediate horizon, Sarkisian’s statement on the officiating crew carries much more weight. Hosting No. 1 Ohio State, there is a lot for No. 5 Texas to be anxious about.

Advertisement

Not only will the Longhorns be taking on whom Sarkisian considers to be the best wide receiver in college football in Jeremiah Smith, but they’ll also face a squad filled with five-star talents that defeated Texas and really made the Longhorns look bad last NCAA season.

In addition to it all, the game at DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium will be officiated by a Big Ten crew. That means Sarkisian’s comments on Michigan’s controversial win also hide a dig at those who will be responsible for Texas’ fate next Saturday. By all looks of it, it sure feels like Sarkisian and the burnt orange are keeping their guards up.

Why is Big Ten officiating Ohio State at Texas?

This was agreed upon by both schools when they committed to the home-and-home series for the 2025 and 2026 college football seasons. It’s a common practice across the country for the visiting team’s conference to provide the officiating crew, and this is no different. In fact, it was an SEC officiating crew that was in charge last year when the Buckeyes defeated the Longhorns 14-7 in Week 1.