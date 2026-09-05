Jeremiah Smith, Malachi Toney both hit Heisman celebrations: Who had the better Week 1 performance?

Jeremiah Smith and Malachi Toney are both star wideouts and Heisman candidates. Both had stellar Week 1 performances, but who was more dominant?

Miami‘s wideout Malachi Toney and Ohio State‘s Jeremiah Smith are both arguably the best receivers in College Football this season. Both had stellar performances in Week 1 and celebrated touchdowns doing the Heisman pose.

Malachi Toney and the Hurricanes defeated Stanford with huge ease. During the game, Toney looked unguardable and shattered a 40-year old school single-game yardage record.

As for Jeremiah Smith, Ohio State also got a victory against Ball State. Smith reminded everyone why he is considered a generational talent, and doing it in a blue-chip program will always aid him.

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Malachi Toney vs Jeremiah Smith stats

Both scored multiple times and celebrated with Heisman poses. This means they both are in the accolades business. Toney and Smith are serious contenders to win the trophy, but let’s take a look at their Week 1 performances:

We've got a Heisman pose-off brewing with Malachi Toney and Jeremiah Smith. pic.twitter.com/MBmSOzumX1 — Chris Vannini (@ChrisVannini) September 5, 2026

Player Team Receptions Receiving Yards Touchdowns Opponent Malachi Toney #7 Miami 12 234 3 Stanford Jeremiah Smith #1 Ohio State 8 151 2 Ball State

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Are both Toney and Smith eligible for next year’s NFL Draft?

Malachi Toney will not be eligible for next year’s NFL Draft. A player must compete in three College Football seasons before entering the NFL Draft, and this is Toney’s second season. Hence, he will be draft eligible until 2028.

As for Smith, he is precisely in his third season. Meaning, he will be one of the most highly-touted prospects in next year’s draft. Given how good the Ohio State wideouts do in the NFL, he will get plenty of top 10 looks.