Why did Arch Manning choose to play for Texas instead of Tennessee in college?

After his high school career, Arch Manning made the important decision to join the Texas Longhorns rather than the Tennessee Volunteers.

Arch Manning was one of the most highly rated quarterbacks in the 2023 recruiting class, and he ultimately decided to join the Texas Longhorns. While many may have expected him to follow in the footsteps of his uncle Peyton Manning and choose the Tennessee Volunteers, Arch opted to begin his college football career at the Forty Acres, with Steve Sarkisian perhaps playing a key role in his decision.

“Most kids that are highly recruited, if they don’t play in their first or second year, they usually transfer out,” Peyton Manning said back in 2025. “It’s why I went to Tennessee, I wanted to go to school there. It’s why Arch went to Texas, because he wanted to go to Texas, and play for Steve Sarkisian.”

Coach Sarkisian is well known for his offensive-minded approach and has helped develop quarterbacks such as Quinn Ewers, who eventually made his way to the NFL after being drafted by the Miami Dolphins. Manning, meanwhile, appears to be making the most of his talent at Texas.

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Some have also suggested that Arch sought, in some way, to take a different path from his uncles. Joining Tennessee, or the Ole Miss Rebels like Eli, might have meant carrying an additional level of pressure, whereas beginning his college career at Texas allowed him to start from a clean slate.

Steve Sarkisian of the Texas Longhorns speaks with Arch Manning.

Sarkisian is a great ally for Arch

Steve Sarkisian is pretty much the ultimate head coach to unlock Arch Manning’s full potential, operating as one of the sharpest offensive minds and quarterback developers in all of college football. Sark’s play-calling genius—built on heavy pre-snap motion, clever play-action schemes, and NFL-style spatial concepts—creates a high-powered scheme tailor-made for a quarterback with Arch’s processing speed and big arm.

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Beyond the playbook, Sarkisian’s proven track record of refining elite passers and managing high-stakes pressure gives Arch the perfect environment to sharpen his mechanics, read defenses like a pro, and comfortably step into the family legacy without missing a beat.

Peyton’s legacy at Tennessee

Peyton Manning’s time with the Tennessee Volunteers is the ultimate blueprint for college football royalty, defined by elite preparation and absolute mastery of the SEC. Stepping in as a freshman in 1994, he quickly transformed the Vols into a national powerhouse, steering Knoxville through a golden era while racking up a dominant 39-6 record as a starter.

Over his four-year run, Peyton shredded defenses to the tune of 11,201 passing yards and 89 touchdowns—both school records—while orchestrating offenses with the kind of pre-snap chess moves that would later become his NFL trademark.

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His legendary college path peaked in 1997 when he led Tennessee to an SEC Championship, swept individual honors by winning the Maxwell and Davey O’Brien Awards, finished as the Heisman Trophy runner-up, and cemented #16 as an untouchable icon in Rocky Top history.

Former Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Peyton Manning.

Eli made his mark at Ole Miss

Taking on the Ole Miss quarterback job with the surname “Manning” on his jersey meant Eli was under the microscope from day one, but he handled the Oxford pressure like an absolute natural. Instead of being defined by his lineage, he completely reset expectations for Rebels football, elevating the program with his smooth pocket presence, clutch gene, and ridiculous arm strength.

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By the time he threw his last pass in blue and red, Eli had completely taken over the school record books with 10,119 passing yards and 81 touchdown passes. The pinnacle of his college journey came in 2003, when he dragged Ole Miss to a 10-win season, capped it off with a Cotton Bowl victory, earned SEC Offensive Player of the Year, and claimed the prestigious Maxwell Award—proving beyond doubt that he was a star in his own right.

Ole Miss quarterback Eli Manning leaves “The Swamp” with a victory.

Key takeaways

Arch Manning joined Texas over Tennessee in the 2023 recruiting class.

joined Texas over Tennessee in the 2023 recruiting class. Peyton Manning stated in 2025 that Arch wanted to play for Steve Sarkisian.

that Arch wanted to play for Steve Sarkisian. Joining Texas allowed Arch to start from a clean slate away from his uncles.