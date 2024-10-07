NCAAF News: Longhorns HC Steve Sarkisian addresses starting QB situation between Ewers, Manning

After a bye weekend, the Texas Longhorns are preparing for their next game in NCAAF, and Steve Sarkisian made it clear who will be the starting QB between Quinn Ewers and Arch Manning.

Without a doubt, the Texas Longhorns have become the standout team of the NCAAF this season. After winning their first five games, Steve Sarkisian‘s team had a bye weekend. Regarding the upcoming matchup, it was the head coach who clarified the starting QB situation between Quinn Ewers and Arch Manning.

Oklahoma looms on the immediate horizon for the Longhorns, who will do everything possible to stay on the winning path. After recovering from the injury that sidelined him for several games, Ewers is confident in his return, and it was Sarkisian who clarified the situation between him and Manning.

After speaking with the media, Sarkisian stated: “Quinn worked last week for three practices. He practiced again today. I thought he looked good coming off the bye. I think if anybody benefited from the time off, it was probably him. We’re going to monitor him daily, just to kind of see how he continues to progress.”

Despite his doubts, the coach stated that he feels good about the starting QB for the upcoming game against Oklahoma, which would once again relegate Arch Manning to the bench. “I feel good about how he was today. I feel good about him going Saturday, but that remains to be seen,” Sarkisian stated.

Head coach Steve Sarkisian of the Texas Longhorns celebrates after Texas defeated the Oklahoma State Cowboys in the Big 12 Championship at AT&T Stadium on December 2, 2023 in Arlington, Texas.

The coach still needs to test Ewers to the fullest in order to finally make a verdict on whether he will be the starter in the next game or not. “If we had to play today. sure (he would start) but again, that’s why it’s important that we monitor him daily, because I want to see how he responds to extended work and what that looks like, to make sure that he’s as healthy as he can be to perform.” he finally concluded.

Sarkisian’s opinion on Manning

While there is a strong possibility that Quinn Ewers will be the starter in the upcoming game for the Texas Longhorns against Oklahoma, Coach Sarkisian praised Arch Manning’s performance when he had the chance to be the starter for the team.

“I have no hesitation with Arch going in the game,” Sarkisian said. “I think he’s proven that to us over two-and-a-half games of football, that he’s really played in and competed in, that he can run our offense and he can be successful.”

Arch Manning #16 of the Texas Longhorns throws a pass before the game against the Colorado State Rams at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on August 31, 2024 in Austin, Texas.

