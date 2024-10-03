Buffaloes star Travis Hunter echoes Deion Sanders' advice with clear message to NFL teams

Trending topics:
Colorado Buffaloes star Travis Hunter doubled down on Deion Sanders' advice with a clear statement to NFL teams.

Buffaloes wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) working out before the game with Colorado Buffaloes and Utah Utes held at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake Ut.
By Federico O'donnell

Colorado Buffaloes star Travis Hunter is widely acknowleged as the best player in the nation. The standout two-way player sent a clear message to NFL teams doubling down on the advice head coach Deion Sanders had for him.

What Travis Hunter has accomplished so far in his career is nothing short of remarkable, and the Colorado Buffaloes have witnessed it firsthand. However, as the NFL Draft approaches and franchises meticulously scout every prospect across the country, uncertainty around Hunter’s ability to replicate his college football production at the professional level has surfaced.

Many analysts and organizations are beginning to question whether he can sustain his two-way dominance in the NFL. Despite this, Travis Hunter and Deion Sanders remain fully confident in the former’s potential. On that note, Hunter echoed Primetime’s sentiment and sent out a clear message to any team that considers drafting him.

I don’t wanna pick one side, man. I’ve been playing both sides my whole life, that’s all I know, is being always on the field,” Hunter stated on Kickin’ It With Dee. “The NFL is a lot slower than college, we’re not getting 110 snaps a game in the NFL, they go to huddle for everything. All we doing is tempo. TV timeouts they got a million of them.”

Travis Hunter #12 of the Colorado Buffaloes reacts after scoring a touchdown in the first quarter against the UCF Knights at FBC Mortgage Stadium on September 28, 2024 in Orlando, Florida.

Deion’s experience with Travis

The Buffaloes head coach has been by Hunter’s side since his Jackston State days. Sanders has been key on the two-way player’s growth and rise to his current elite level of play. Hunter’s performances have put him at the top of Heisman Trophy rankings, and there may not be no one as confident on him as Coach Prime.

You got to allow him to be who he is. This is who this kid is, I gotta let him be him. Imagine if I was selfish and traditional and just played him on one side of the ball, we wouldn’t see half of the plays that we have been blessed to see. I would have robbed him of that greatness that he has.

Deion’s method has proven successful when coaching Hunter at the collegiate level. However, the NFL is a different monster than the NCAA. Many players have failed to meet the standard and were labeled as ‘busts’.

As Hunter embarks on the demanding journey of professional football, many coaches believe it may be best to simplify his role, at least initially. While no one doubts his skills or accomplishments, the concern remains that he could become a jack of all trades, master of none.

Federico O'donnell

Federico O’Donnell is a bilingual sports writer from Argentina, fluent in both Spanish and English. He joined Bolavip US in August 2024 while completing his Journalism degree at Universidad de Ciencias Empresariales y Sociales (UCES). Federico has covered soccer and the NHL for various media outlets, including ExtraTimeTalk and Last Word on Hockey. His extensive knowledge of soccer, NBA, NFL, NCAAF, and NHL, combined with his passion for these sports, allows him to effectively handle breaking news and deliver insightful analysis.

