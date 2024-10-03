NCAAF News: Longhorns' Steve Sarkisian shuts the door on Quinn Ewers, Arch Manning debate

Quinn Ewers is back in action for the Texas Longhorns, returning to practice ahead of the team’s biggest challenge of the season. Ewers is expected to reclaim the starting role when Texas faces Oklahoma on October 12th, putting Arch Manning’s hype on hold for now. Ahead of the much-anticipated Red River Rivalry, head coach Steve Sarkisian shut the door on the QB debate.

Arch Manning entered the season with a wave of expectations. Though Ewers was named the starter, Manning’s arrival on campus stirred excitement across college football, leaving many wondering if the Longhorns would turn to him at some point this season.

In a twist, Manning’s role at the University of Texas expanded. As a freshman, Arch was called upon and started on consecutive games. Manning knocked it out of the park. Expectations were high for Eli and Peyton Manning’s nephew, and Arch did not fail to meet them.

Now, with Ewers healthy and ready to start, the senior QB is set to return to the lineup for the Red River Rivalry against the Oklahoma Sooners. Manning’s time as QB1 may be delayed until the 2025 NCAA season. Sarkisian made it clear this is Ewers’ team going forward.

Arch Manning 16 of the Texas Longhorns during pre game warmups vs the Mississippi State Bulldogs at DKR-Memorial Stadium. Austin USA

“When I was a starter, I never wanted the backup coming in the game, even for a play. So I’ve got respect for a guy who’s a starting quarterback and the rhythm that is needed to play with. So no that’s not something I’ve ever entertained.”

Manning’s freshman season

Texas is gearing up for their biggest matchup of the year as they prepare to take on Oklahoma in the annual Red River Rivalry. With Ewers back at full strength, the Longhorns don’t anticipate needing Manning, unless it’s in garbage time. Sarkisian, however, had nothing but praise for Manning’s freshman campaign.

“He wants to learn. He can learn from others. But his development I think has probably been the biggest key,” Sarkisian said, via On3. “From where he was a year and a half ago when he first got here in spring practice. To the way he played last weekend.”

“And so, you know, that’s a credit to his work ethic. It’s a credit to the staff of working with him. And so, proud of him for he’s able to accomplish. And we’re in a very fortunate situation to have a starter like Quinn, but to have a capable backup in Arch is huge for us for the long-term perspective.”

