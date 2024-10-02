NCAAF News: Deion Sanders' son Shedeur firmly names the best player in college football

Son of Deion Sanders and quarterback of the Colorado Buffaloes, Shedeur Sanders did not shy away from naming the best player in college football.

The Colorado Buffaloes are not short on firepower and household names in college football. Deion Sanders‘ team currently holds a 4-1 record and is in the mix for the Big 12 Championship game. Quarterback Shedeur Sanders is widely acknowledged as a top prospect heading into the NFL Draft and his name often pops up in the Heisman Trophy consideration. However, Shedeur named someone else as the best player and clear-cut favorite to the award.

Although Deion’s primary focus remains on team success, the buzz surrounding the Buffaloes’ stars has inevitably affected the program. While they might try to turn a deaf ear to the hype, the chatter always finds its way to them. On that note, Shedeur addressed the Heisman Trophy race and revealed who would get his vote.

Shedeur humbly removed himself from consideration and instead named another Buffaloes player as the most deserving of the prestigious NCAA individual honor. It’s a sentiment that would surely make Deion proud of his son’s humility and camaraderie.

“I feel like Travis [Hunter] deserves it,” Shedeur Sanders said, per On3. “He is the best player in college football. Not one of the best, he is the best player in college football. I think a lot of people take him for granted and what he’s able to do.”

Quarterback Shedeur Sanders #2 of the Colorado Buffaloes celebrates as he walks off the field following the NCAAF game against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium on October 07, 2023 in Tempe, Arizona. The Buffaloes defeated the Sun Devils 27-24.

Former NFL star QB is Shedeur’s mentor

Shedeur Sanders is getting a firsthand experience of the challenges that come with being a high-profile athlete in college football. As he prepares for his NFL future, Shedeur has tapped into his father’s extensive connections for guidance and mentorship.

One of those key figures is former Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Vick. Shedeur shared that Vick has been a valuable resource and someone he regularly leans on for advice.

“Well, you know who I have a genuine connection with is definitely Mike Vick. Mike Vick, we talk at least like once a week. Just like checking in on everything and always keeping me, I would say level. Because it’s a lot of things that go on and things that happen, personally, just in life that you’ve gotta make sure your mental’s clear and you’ve gotta make sure you stay on task. So, he’s someone I definitely talk to.“