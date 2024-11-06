Buffaloes star Travis Hunter sends strong message on Heisman Trophy, taunts rest of NCAAF

Colorado Buffaloes star Travis Hunter issued a strong message on his Heisman Trophy candidacy and taunted the rest of the league in the process.

The Colorado Buffaloes are riding in high spirits heading into the final stretch of the season. With a chance to make the College Football Playoffs and within reach of the Big 12 Title Game, it is a good time to be in Boulder. However, the Buffs are not satisfied. Star Travis Hunter has his eyes set on the Heisman Trophy and has sent out a strong message to everybody who doubts him.

Travis Hunter entered the season widely considered a top candidate to the Heisman award. He started off the season in dominant pace and shattering records week in and week out. However, his production has come across a roadblock and his spot on rankings took a hit.

Boise State sensation Ashton Jeanty has made waves across the NCAA, putting Hunter’s stellar two-way play in the background. However, Hunter remains confident in his abilities and has sent a strong message to skeptics, taunting the Buffaloes’ opponents along the way.

“Bro the crazy part is when people say I’m not top five at receiver, top five at DB, like bro, what are ya’ll watching?,” Hunter said on 2Legendary with Shedeur Sanders. “Every game plan for the opposing team has to revolve around me bro (…) and they still don’t stop me.“

Travis Hunter #12 of the Colorado Buffaloes reacts while warming up prior to the game against the North Dakota State Bison at Folsom Field on August 29, 2024 in Boulder, Colorado.

“So like, c’mon bro. I’ve allowed no touchdowns this season, while I’ve been hurt. At receiver bro, ain’t nobody ever stop me. Catching every pass, I have one dropped ball on the season. I seal the game on offense, I seal the game on defense. What else do you want me to do? Want me to throw a touchdown pass? The only thing I could do that I want to do is catch a pick six.”

Travis Hunter stats

Travis Hunter kickstarted the season in phenomenal fashion. The Buffaloes wide receiver/cornerback had a four-game streak with over 100 receiving yards. However, his stats suffered a slump and Hunter failed to surpass the 100-yard mark in his following three outings.

Hunter got back to his best self-form during the last Buffaloes game against the Cincinnati Bearcats. Hunter put the Heisman voters on notice with a nine receptions for 153 yards and two touchdowns performance. Of course, this is without taking into consideration his defensive stats.

As a cornerback, Hunter tallies 13 solo tackles, seven pass-deflections, one forced fumble and two interceptions.

Next challenge for Hunter’s Heisman charge

Up next, Hunter and Colorado will visit the Texas Tech Red Raiders in Lubbock. The Buffaloes (6-2, 4-1 Big 12) vye to stay among the apex programs in the Conference, hoping BYU or Iowa State trip up and open up a spot at the very top.