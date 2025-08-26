Cam Ward makes major revelation about his relationship with Shedeur Sanders

During the most recent NFL Draft, there was plenty of speculation surrounding the potential draft positions of both Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders. With both quarterbacks once considered contenders for the No. 1 overall pick, the head-to-head competition may have put their relationship to the test.

In the end, it was the former Miami Hurricanes standout who ended up being drafted higher — now a member of the Tennessee Titans — while his counterpart, now with the Browns, surprisingly slipped in the rankings, catching many insiders and fans off guard.

While appearing on ‘Bussin’ With The Boys,’ Ward opened up about his relationship with Shedeur, putting to rest any rumors of bad blood between the two quarterbacks.

“I don’t have a rivalry with him,” the talented QB firmly stated. “That’s my boy, so.”

Cam Ward #1 of the Miami Hurricanes warms up.

Beyond the game

Both Sanders and Ward have been among the most highly regarded quarterback prospects in recent years, despite the constant comparisons. The current Titans quarterback made it clear that his relationship with Sanders goes beyond the field, emphasizing the human connection over the competitive side of the game.

“At the end of the day, this whole process, we thought me and him were going to be one and two the whole time, whether he’s one, I’m two, whether he’s two, (I’m one). And so, that’s just always been, you know, our mindset,” he said. “It didn’t go that way. But, I mean, just coming out of college, to the draft, I thought he was one of the better quarterbacks in the draft as well, even throughout college. He’s been productive where he’s been every time.”

“We both started in the FCS. He was at, you know, Jackson State, I was at Incarnate Word and that’s where, really, we met for the first time, with our quarterback coach when we first got to college,” Ward continued. “He’s always been, you know, just a great person to be around. A lot of stuff out there on him ain’t really, you know, the truth, just because they spin it different ways like they spin stuff about me different ways. But, I mean, I’ve always thought he was a productive quarterback. I mean, a lot of people may have their own opinion. I have mine as well.”