Quinshon Judkins injury update: Kevin Stefanski confirms bad news for Shedeur Sanders, Browns

Quinshon Judkins witnessed his marvelous rookie season come to a crushing end in Week 16 of the NFL season. After the 23-20 loss to the Buffalo Bills, Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski delivered very upsetting news on Shedeur Sanders’ key teammate.

“[Quinshon Judkins] fractured his fibula,” Stefanski told reporters after the game. “Obviously, very disappointing for the young man. He will bounce back, I have zero doubt about that. You never want to see that with one of your guys. He will get surgery and he will be back in no time. I know that.”

“Quinshon Judkins also dislocated his ankle and will have surgery,” NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport wrote on X. The freak incident was so appalling that the TV broadcast didn’t replay it, deeming it too graphic to show.

Judkins sustained the season-ending — potentially career-altering — injury when catching a pass behind the line of scrimmage from Sanders. As he was tackled by defensive end Gregory Rousseau, his right leg got twisted awkwardly, leading to the bundle of injuries sustained simultaneously by the standout Browns’ rookie.

Quinshon Judkins running the football

Judkins’ numbers

Although his first season in the NFL has been cut short by an awful ending, Browns fans won’t forget just how magical Judkins has been. In 14 games, the star tail-back has rushed 222 times for 805 yards and 7 touchdowns. He added 21 receptions for 142 yards (947 scrimmage yards).

The product out of The Ohio State University took the NFL by storm in his rookie year. Despite some contract issues during the offseason and preseason, the second-round pick in the 2025 Draft established himself as the number one running back in Cleveland right from the get-go.

The national champion with the Buckeyes proved that staying in the state of Ohio was well worth it. All the concerns Stefanski and the Browns showed about the starting quarterback job between Joe Flacco, Dillon Gabriel, and Shedeur Sanders were nonexistent when it came to Judkins.