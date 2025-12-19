Browns HC Kevin Stefanski praises two rookies, not Shedeur Sanders, ahead of Week 16 game vs Bills

Kevin Stefanski and Shedeur Sanders haven’t gotten along as well as some would liked. However, there is more drama coming into that topic. As the Cleveland Browns prepare to face the Buffalo Bills, the head coach praised two of the rookies on the team, but didn’t say it about the quarterback.

Stefanski spoke wonders about Carson Schwesinger and Mason Graham ahead of the game against the Bills. While Sanders wasn’t mentioned, Stefanski is right about a couple of things. Schwesinger is a stud, he is the odds-on favorite to win the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year. He leads the team in tackles and is sixth in the NFL with 133 as well.

As for Graham, he has 37 tackles, six tackles for loss, a half-sack and four passes defended this season. Stefanski said, “They’re made from the right stuff, that’s the exciting part of those two guys, who will be at the center of your defense for a very long time.” He then added, “They bring an attitude to our defense. They bring an attitude to our football team.”

Shedeur Sanders could make a big statement against the Bills

While the Bills are clearly a better team than the Browns, they have a lackluster defense. Hence, Shedeur Sanders could have a good game against a low-tier, yet high-profile defense.

Sanders has had only one great game during his starting stint. Still, he hasn’t been able to get wins. Sanders is 1-4 as a starter right now. He even lost to the Tennessee Titans, one of the worst teams in the NFL.

Stefanski might be praising rookies but he might not be there next year

Stefanski is in the hot seat. It’s absolutely possible that he loses his job as the Browns head coach next year. Cleveland has lost six of the last seven games. Stefanski’s rocky relationship with Sanders might also play a part in his future.

Stefanski has been a Coach of the Year before, so he might get suitors, but his time in Cleveland really seems like a time bomb. Only winning out might save his job, and the Bills are heavy favorites to win the Week 16 game.