Inside college football’s Bowl season: How many games and who gets to play?

When Bowl season arrives, chaos follows — dozens of games, countless dreams and a complex path that decides who gets to chase glory under the winter lights.

By Ariadna Pinheiro

Championship trophy of the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic for the College Football Playoff in 2021.
Every December, college football transforms into a spectacle of pageantry, pride, and packed stadiums. The Bowl season arrives like a grand finale, bringing together powerhouse programs and unlikely underdogs on one national stage.

What began as a handful of postseason exhibitions has exploded into a sprawling calendar of matchups, each carrying its own traditions, trophies and stakes. For players, it’s more than just another game — it’s a shot at legacy.

But not every team earns that ticket. Behind the celebrations and confetti lies a complex system that decides who gets in, how many bowls make the cut and what it all means for the NCAAF’s ever-evolving landscape.

How many Bowl games are there and how do teams qualify?

The postseason for FBS college football has ballooned over the decades. Once confined to a handful of marquee contests, the landscape now features around 47 bowl games in the 2024-25 season — a total that includes both the traditional invitationals and the games tied to the College Football Playoff.

Xavier Truss #73 of the Georgia Bulldogs celebrates in the 2023 College Football Playoff National Championship game. (Source: Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Behind those numbers lies the issue of eligibility: most teams must finish the regular season with at least six wins in a schedule of 12 games to be considered bowl-eligible. But the system isn’t rigid — in years where there aren’t enough teams meeting the benchmark, programs with losing records may be invited to fill slots.

On the other end of the spectrum sits the playoff: with the expansion of the College Football Playoff to a 12-team format, the top five conference champions receive automatic bids, while the seven highest-ranked remaining teams fill out the bracket.

The quarterfinals and semifinals of that playoff are embedded within the six “New Year’s Six” bowls — giving this year’s bowl season both breadth and elite stakes, according to the NCAA.

