Travis Kelce has sparked a new frenzy on social media after hinting at his retirement at the end of the season with the Kansas City Chiefs. During his New Heights podcast, while discussing Patrick Mahomes and his injury, the legendary tight end made a very intriguing statement.

“The surgery went well. He’s a warrior. I’m telling you. This guy has played through everything. Battled through everything. He has been crowned champion because he’s battled though everything and he’s going to battle through this. It’s the only way this guy is wired. He’s a fearless warrior when it comes to this football thing and he’s going to make sure that he comes back stronger than ever. Hopefully, the Chiefs can get him back as soon as possible.”

The Super Bowl champion said, “Hopefully, THE Chiefs can get him back,” and did not use the word “we” as he frequently does when talking about his team. Whether that was a conscious choice or not, only time will tell.

Is Travis Kelce retiring?

Travis Kelce has not officially announced his retirement, but his choice of words regarding Patrick Mahomes’ situation and the tone in which he said them have sparked a lot of speculation about his future.

In fact, later in the podcast episode, Kelce spoke again about Mahomes’ injury and the quarterback’s recovery timeline as if he were not going to be part of the Chiefs for the 2026 season. This has only fueled the rumors even more.

“I know right now is kind of right around that Week 1 or the beginning of the season next year. So, I know he’s going to be doing everything he can to get back out on that field for the Chiefs as soon as possible.”

