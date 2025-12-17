Trending topics:
NFL

Travis Kelce inadvertently suggests retirement from Kansas City Chiefs is possible to start next chapter of his life with Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce may have given another hint that he will not return with the Kansas City Chiefs for next season.

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Follow us on Google!
Travis Kelce tight end of the Kansas City Chiefs
© Stacy Revere/Getty ImagesTravis Kelce tight end of the Kansas City Chiefs

Travis Kelce has sparked a new frenzy on social media after hinting at his retirement at the end of the season with the Kansas City Chiefs. During his New Heights podcast, while discussing Patrick Mahomes and his injury, the legendary tight end made a very intriguing statement.

“The surgery went well. He’s a warrior. I’m telling you. This guy has played through everything. Battled through everything. He has been crowned champion because he’s battled though everything and he’s going to battle through this. It’s the only way this guy is wired. He’s a fearless warrior when it comes to this football thing and he’s going to make sure that he comes back stronger than ever. Hopefully, the Chiefs can get him back as soon as possible.”

The Super Bowl champion said, “Hopefully, THE Chiefs can get him back,” and did not use the word “we” as he frequently does when talking about his team. Whether that was a conscious choice or not, only time will tell.

Advertisement

Is Travis Kelce retiring?

Travis Kelce has not officially announced his retirement, but his choice of words regarding Patrick Mahomes’ situation and the tone in which he said them have sparked a lot of speculation about his future.

In fact, later in the podcast episode, Kelce spoke again about Mahomes’ injury and the quarterback’s recovery timeline as if he were not going to be part of the Chiefs for the 2026 season. This has only fueled the rumors even more.

Advertisement

“I know right now is kind of right around that Week 1 or the beginning of the season next year. So, I know he’s going to be doing everything he can to get back out on that field for the Chiefs as soon as possible.”

NFL News: Andy Reid and Chiefs are reluctant to give contract extension to Patrick Mahomes star teammate

see also

NFL News: Andy Reid and Chiefs are reluctant to give contract extension to Patrick Mahomes star teammate

miguel angel fernandez castro
Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro
ALSO READ
Andy Reid and Chiefs could trade Patrick Mahomes key teammate
NFL

Andy Reid and Chiefs could trade Patrick Mahomes key teammate

Chiefs make two additions despite Patrick Mahomes’ injury and playoff elimination
NFL

Chiefs make two additions despite Patrick Mahomes’ injury and playoff elimination

Andy Reid's latest message for Gardner Minshew is great endorsement as Chiefs next QB
NFL

Andy Reid's latest message for Gardner Minshew is great endorsement as Chiefs next QB

Shedeur Sanders puts Kevin Stefanski, Browns on notice with concise statement
NFL

Shedeur Sanders puts Kevin Stefanski, Browns on notice with concise statement

Better Collective Logo