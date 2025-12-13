Aaron Rodgers is having a very solid season with the Pittsburgh Steelers at 42 years old. Now, the veteran spoke about the biggest topic of the week in the NFL: the return of Philip Rivers to play for the Indianapolis Colts.

“I’m not the oldest guy in the league. I love that. It’s pretty incredible though because he’s been out for I believe four full seasons plus this part of this season. I was laughing because a couple of my buddies hit me up asking what I would do in that situation. I said, without missing a beat, I’m retired. I’m staying retired. So, big credit to Philip.”

The Colts began the season as Super Bowl favorites and as the best team in the AFC. However, the collapse has been massive, with four losses in their last five games, and they are now also without Daniel Jones, who is out for the rest of the year with an Achilles injury.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Who is the oldest player in the NFL?

Philip Rivers is the oldest player in the NFL at 44 years old after it was confirmed that the Indianapolis Colts activated him to the roster to face the Seattle Seahawks. It is a historic decision, as he sacrificed his potential induction into the Hall of Fame in the coming months.

Until a few days ago, Rodgers held the honor of being the oldest player in the league, and now he simply wishes Rivers the best in a challenge that seems enormous: winning out to reach the playoffs with the Colts.

Advertisement

“I’ve been a fan of him forever. I’ve known him a little bit over the years. I just love the way that he competes and plays. Again, not the most gifted player, but, cerebral. Hilarious trash talker. I wish him nothing but the best. I hope he goes out and it’s just like riding a bike. He can jump right back in the saddle.”

Advertisement