Maple Leafs exploring blockbuster trade to help out Auston Matthews at a reduced price

Quinn Hughes’ trade to the Minnesota Wild may have flung the door wide open for blockbuster moves in the NHL. After such a deal, not many trades can be as earthshaking, but the Toronto Maple Leafs are still weighing their options. On that note, a report suggests Auston Matthews and company could welcome a veteran blueliner amid a rocky year.

In the blink of an eye, the New Jersey Devils could go from potentially acquiring Hughes to not only missing out on the third brother, but also losing veteran Dougie Hamilton. At least, that’s what a report around the NHL states as the Maple Leafs are among the teams interested in the 32-year-old blueliner.

“I’d be surprised if the Maple Leafs weren’t one of the teams that had inquired at some point in time over these last couple weeks about the availability, on a reduced pay scale, of Dougie Hamilton,” insider Frank Seravalli commented on the FAN Morning Show.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Hamilton’s contract

Though injury concerns hinder his trade value in the NHL, Hamilton can still become a key player for the Maple Leafs. The former first-round pick is currently playing in the fifth season of his seven-year, $63 million contract with the Devils.

Dougie Hamilton #7 of the New Jersey Devils.

Advertisement

Needless to say, allocating Hamilton’s $9 million cap hit is virtually impossible for the Maple Leafs. As it stands, Toronto only has $3.9 million available in cap space. Unless the two sides work around the edges, the math won’t add up.

Advertisement

see also Toronto Maple Leafs icons: The 25 best players in franchise history

Injury concerns

Moreover, Toronto will most likely be unwilling to commit to such a contract for a veteran who has missed 104 games due to injuries since the 2021-22 campaign. The way the season has gone for Matthews’ Buds, adding an injury-prone player like Hamilton might be the last thing they need. Thus, if the Maple Leafs want to explore a trade for the hometown native, the Devils—or a third party team—would have to eat up some of the cap hit.