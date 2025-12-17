Trending topics:
mlb

MLB Rumors: NY Yankees make surprising stance on race for Tatsuya Imai with Cubs, Phillies

Amid a heated competition with the Chicago Cubs and Philadelphia Phillies for Tatsuya Imai, the New York Yankees are reportedly making something clear about their preferences in the MLB offseason.

By Federico O'donnell

Follow us on Google!
New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman
© Dustin Satloff/Getty ImagesNew York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman

Needless to say, fans in The Bronx expect better from Brian Cashman and the New York Yankees front office. After a disturbing silence in the MLB Winter Meetings, the organization is now after free agent Tatsuya Imai. However, the Chicago Cubs and Philadelphia Phillies are in the race as well.

The Yankees may have too much on their plate. Cody Bellinger remains unsigned after opting out of the final MLB season of his three-year, $80 million contract. While re-signing the outfielder and first baseman is a top priority for Cashman and the Pinstripers, they can’t lose sight of the other glaring needs on the roster.

On that note, snagging Imai from the Cubs or Phillies might be seen as an absolute must. However, a report indicates the Bronx Bombers could be steering away from the Japanese starting pitcher and instead be more inclined to work out a deal for another pitcher in MLB. In the meantime, however, the Yankees, Cubs, and Phillies remain aware of Imai’s decision date.

Advertisement

“Word out of New York is that while the Yankees have a need in their rotation, their preference is to trade for a starting pitcher as opposed to signing a free agent,” according to Cubbies Crib. As a result, the Cubs might be sitting on the driver’s seat, with the Phillies lurking.

Tatsuya Imai pitching

Tatsuya Imai pitches in the Japanese league.

Advertisement

Who could the Yankees trade for?

As reported by Cubbies Crib’s Jordan Campbell, the Yankees have been linked to Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Freddy Peralta. The 29-year-old starting pitcher is entering the final season of his five-year, $15.5 million deal with the Brewers.

NY Yankees, NY Mets, and Phillies anticipate Munetaka Murakami’s decision announcement date

see also

NY Yankees, NY Mets, and Phillies anticipate Munetaka Murakami’s decision announcement date

Milwaukee is coming off a 97-65 in the 2025 MLB campaign, which earned it the best record in the league. However, if things go south, the Brewers might consider parting ways with their pitcher before losing him to free agency in the winter of 2026.

Advertisement

Peralta’s numbers last season

Peralta started 33 games last season, registering a 17-6 record. Moreover, the right-hander posted a 5.5 WAR, 2.70 ERA, while striking out 204 batters.

Peralta’s arrival at Yankee Stadium could truly help out the Bronx Bombers in the 2026 MLB campaign. Whether the Yankees make a splash or continue to pinch pennies, the expectation will remain unchanged. For the Pinstripes, it’ll always be World Series-or-bust.

Advertisement

Survey

Who will Imai sign with?

already voted 0 people

federico o'donnell
Federico O'donnell
ALSO READ
Red Sox receive clear message from 2x MLB All-Star amid longshot NY Yankees, Dodgers rumors
MLB

Red Sox receive clear message from 2x MLB All-Star amid longshot NY Yankees, Dodgers rumors

NY Yankees News: Aaron Judge receives major rehab update on key teammate
MLB

NY Yankees News: Aaron Judge receives major rehab update on key teammate

NY Yankees, Mets, and Phillies anticipate Murakami's decision announcement date
MLB

NY Yankees, Mets, and Phillies anticipate Murakami's decision announcement date

Bregman draws interest from unexpected NL suitor
MLB

Bregman draws interest from unexpected NL suitor

Better Collective Logo