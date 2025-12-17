MLB Rumors: NY Yankees make surprising stance on race for Tatsuya Imai with Cubs, Phillies

Needless to say, fans in The Bronx expect better from Brian Cashman and the New York Yankees front office. After a disturbing silence in the MLB Winter Meetings, the organization is now after free agent Tatsuya Imai. However, the Chicago Cubs and Philadelphia Phillies are in the race as well.

The Yankees may have too much on their plate. Cody Bellinger remains unsigned after opting out of the final MLB season of his three-year, $80 million contract. While re-signing the outfielder and first baseman is a top priority for Cashman and the Pinstripers, they can’t lose sight of the other glaring needs on the roster.

On that note, snagging Imai from the Cubs or Phillies might be seen as an absolute must. However, a report indicates the Bronx Bombers could be steering away from the Japanese starting pitcher and instead be more inclined to work out a deal for another pitcher in MLB. In the meantime, however, the Yankees, Cubs, and Phillies remain aware of Imai’s decision date.

“Word out of New York is that while the Yankees have a need in their rotation, their preference is to trade for a starting pitcher as opposed to signing a free agent,” according to Cubbies Crib. As a result, the Cubs might be sitting on the driver’s seat, with the Phillies lurking.

Tatsuya Imai pitches in the Japanese league.

Who could the Yankees trade for?

As reported by Cubbies Crib’s Jordan Campbell, the Yankees have been linked to Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Freddy Peralta. The 29-year-old starting pitcher is entering the final season of his five-year, $15.5 million deal with the Brewers.

Milwaukee is coming off a 97-65 in the 2025 MLB campaign, which earned it the best record in the league. However, if things go south, the Brewers might consider parting ways with their pitcher before losing him to free agency in the winter of 2026.

Peralta’s numbers last season

Peralta started 33 games last season, registering a 17-6 record. Moreover, the right-hander posted a 5.5 WAR, 2.70 ERA, while striking out 204 batters.

Peralta’s arrival at Yankee Stadium could truly help out the Bronx Bombers in the 2026 MLB campaign. Whether the Yankees make a splash or continue to pinch pennies, the expectation will remain unchanged. For the Pinstripes, it’ll always be World Series-or-bust.

