Jake Paul details strategy for upcoming fight vs Anthony Joshua: ‘He’s a very basic fighter’

Jake Paul is entering his next bout with confidence, claiming he already has an edge over Anthony Joshua. Unlike some opponents he has faced in the past, Paul feels that this fight presents a winnable challenge.

Paul’s return on December 19 marks a high-profile moment in his career, even if he is accustomed to drawing attention with major events. For this fight, he has been training with larger sparring partners to simulate facing a heavyweight, aiming to adjust to Joshua’s size and power in the ring.

In interviews, Paul emphasized that the bout will largely be a contest of skill rather than sheer strength. He believes that Joshua’s agreement to a 245-pound weight limit removes the fighter’s key advantage—his power—allowing Paul to compete on a more level playing field.

Paul’s plan to neutralize Joshua

Paul believes that by neutralizing Joshua’s physical strengths, the fight will be decided by technique and strategy, similar to how Oleksandr Usyk defeated Joshua twice.

Jake Paul works out during the Jake Paul v Anthony Joshua – Fighter Showcase. Megan Briggs/Getty Images

“The best thing he could have had, that extra oomph, is gone,” Paul said in a face-to-face interview via MVP. “He’s taken away his best thing against me, which is his power… when he’s a little bit lighter there’s just not as much thump on the punches.”

He also added, “He’s a very basic fighter and he’s gotten to where he’s at because of the size and because of the power. So, the skills are what’s going to win this fight… I believe it’s going to be very similar to that.”

While Paul is preparing meticulously, observers remain curious about how he will fare against a highly conditioned heavyweight like Joshua. With weight limits and strategic preparation now in play, the fight promises to be a true test of skill versus size and power.

