Tua Tagovailoa breaks silence on Dolphins future after losing QB1 job

The Miami Dolphins are moving on from Tua Tagovailoa as their starting quarterback. After the team confirmed he will be relegated to a QB3 role, the former Alabama standout spoke candidly about the decision.

On Wednesday, the Dolphins announced that Tagovailoa will be benched for the final three games of the season. Addressing the media shortly afterward, the quarterback said he accepts the coaching staff’s decision while also hinting that his future with the franchise may be uncertain.

According to Barry Jackson, Tagovailoa admitted he was disappointed about losing his starting job and acknowledged that he does not know whether he has already played his final game with the Miami Dolphins.

“Disappointed. I’m not happy about it… But it is something out of my control,” Tagovailoa said on Wednesday. “I have to do my part right now, to help whoever the quarterback is going to be for this team, to help him in whatever way I can and win on Sunday.”

An announced breakup

When the Dolphins handed Tua Tagovailoa a massive four-year, $212 million contract extension in 2024, it came as a shock to many around the league. At the time, he had not fully proven himself worthy of such a deal, but Miami believed he was the franchise quarterback it needed.

Just one year later, that confidence has seemingly vanished. The Dolphins have relegated Tagovailoa to a third-string role, a clear indication that—barring something unexpected—he will not see the field again this season.

While Tagovailoa’s statistics have not been disastrous, they have fallen well short of what the Dolphins expected from a $212 million quarterback. He is still owed $54 million in 2026, but at this point, Miami may prefer to move on rather than risk another disappointing season.

“I would say the biggest thing, and it’s being honest with myself as well, has been my performance,” Tagovailoa said on why he was benched, rejecting that injuries had an impact on the decision. “I haven’t been performing up to the level and the capabilities that I have in the past.”

Will Tua Tagovailoa be traded?

From a roster-building standpoint, trading Tagovailoa appears to be the Dolphins’ best option. Around the league, he is still viewed as a capable starting quarterback, and a change of scenery could help him find the success that eluded him in Miami.

Rumors continue to suggest the Dolphins will actively explore trade options during the upcoming offseason. Given the significant investment they made in Tagovailoa, the franchise is expected to seek a first-round pick in return—an asking price that could prove too steep for many potential suitors.

