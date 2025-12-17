Trending topics:
FIFA INTERCONTINENTAL CUP

PSG vs Flamengo LIVE: Teams are ready to play for the FIFA Intercontinental Cup 2025 final

PSG and Flamengo will face for the FIFA Intercontinental Cup 2025 title. Stay updated with all the latest information and developments about this thrilling match right here in our live blog!

By Santiago Tovar

Follow us on Google!
Khvicha Kvaratskhelia of Paris Saint-Germain and Danilo of Flamengo.
© David Ramos/Getty ImagesKhvicha Kvaratskhelia of Paris Saint-Germain and Danilo of Flamengo.

The excitement is palpable among the fanbases of PSG and Flamengo as they eagerly anticipate their teams taking to the field for a pivotal showdown in the FIFA Intercontinental Cup 2025.

Both teams have unveiled their lineups for the final, yet certain key players will be absent, such as Achraf Hakimi from PSG and Allan and Matias Vina from Flamengo, sparking considerable discussion about how these absences might impact the gameplay and outcome of this match.

Everything is in place for this decisive encounter in the FIFA Intercontinental Cup 2025 at Ahmad bin Ali Stadium. As we await the final result, opinions remain divided on which team will emerge victorious.

Advertisement

PSG's players are warming up for this game

PSG are gearing up for this game with their players on the field.

Tweet placeholder

Teams arrived to the stadium

Both PSG and Flamengo have already arrived at Ahmad bin Ali Stadium, the venue hosting today's final.

Tweet placeholder
Tweet placeholder

Confirmed lineup for PSG

PSG just posted on their official social media accounts their confirmed lineup for this crucial game against Flamengo.

Tweet placeholder

Confirmed lineup for Flamengo

Flamengo just posted on their official social media accounts their confirmed lineup for this crucial game against PSG.

Tweet placeholder

PSG and Flamengo will play for more than a title

Both teams are set to play for the prize money that FIFA announced for this crucial matchup.

In a matter of titles, PSG are playing for the first one on their history, and Flamengo will seek for their second title, after winning in 1981 against Liverpool by 3-0.

Advertisement

Kickoff time and how to watch FIFA Intercontinental Cup 2025 final

PSG vs. Flamengo will get underway at 12:00 PM ET.

Watch this FIFA Intercontinental Cup 2025 final match between PSG and Flamengo live in the USA on Fubo, Fanatiz, beIN SPORTS en Español and beIN SPORTS Connect.

PSG vs Flamengo LIVE: FIFA Intercontinental Cup 2025 final

Welcome to our live blog coverage of the FIFA Intercontinental Cup 2025 final!

PSG face Flamengo today in Qatar, with the FIFA Intercontinental 2025 title at stake. PSG arrive as favorites, but Flamengo have already proven they can upset expectations after winning the Derby of the Americas, and the FIFA Challenger Cup against Pyramids FC.

Stay with us for key updates and minute-by-minute action as this decisive clash unfolds.

santiago tovar
Santiago Tovar
ALSO READ
Why is Achraf Hakimi not playing today for PSG vs Flamengo?
Soccer

Why is Achraf Hakimi not playing today for PSG vs Flamengo?

What happens if PSG win, tie or lose vs Flamengo today in FIFA Intercontinental Cup 2025 final?
Soccer

What happens if PSG win, tie or lose vs Flamengo today in FIFA Intercontinental Cup 2025 final?

FIFA Intercontinental Cup 2025 prize money: How much does the winner of PSG vs Flamengo get?
Soccer

FIFA Intercontinental Cup 2025 prize money: How much does the winner of PSG vs Flamengo get?

Ben Roethlisberger confirms if he will come out of retirement
NFL

Ben Roethlisberger confirms if he will come out of retirement

Better Collective Logo