PSG vs Flamengo LIVE: Teams are ready to play for the FIFA Intercontinental Cup 2025 final

The excitement is palpable among the fanbases of PSG and Flamengo as they eagerly anticipate their teams taking to the field for a pivotal showdown in the FIFA Intercontinental Cup 2025.
Both teams have unveiled their lineups for the final, yet certain key players will be absent, such as Achraf Hakimi from PSG and Allan and Matias Vina from Flamengo, sparking considerable discussion about how these absences might impact the gameplay and outcome of this match.
Everything is in place for this decisive encounter in the FIFA Intercontinental Cup 2025 at Ahmad bin Ali Stadium. As we await the final result, opinions remain divided on which team will emerge victorious.
PSG's players are warming up for this game
PSG are gearing up for this game with their players on the field.
Teams arrived to the stadium
Both PSG and Flamengo have already arrived at Ahmad bin Ali Stadium, the venue hosting today's final.
Confirmed lineup for PSG
PSG just posted on their official social media accounts their confirmed lineup for this crucial game against Flamengo.
Confirmed lineup for Flamengo
Flamengo just posted on their official social media accounts their confirmed lineup for this crucial game against PSG.
PSG vs Flamengo LIVE: FIFA Intercontinental Cup 2025 final
Welcome to our live blog coverage of the FIFA Intercontinental Cup 2025 final!
PSG face Flamengo today in Qatar, with the FIFA Intercontinental 2025 title at stake. PSG arrive as favorites, but Flamengo have already proven they can upset expectations after winning the Derby of the Americas, and the FIFA Challenger Cup against Pyramids FC.
Stay with us for key updates and minute-by-minute action as this decisive clash unfolds.
Santiago Tovar is a bilingual sports journalist who joined Bolavip US in 2024. With over seven years of experience, he has covered a diverse range of sports, including soccer, NFL, NBA, tennis, and Formula 1. Santiago has provided real-time coverage of major events such as the 2021 Women's Copa America, Copa Libertadores, Copa Sudamericana, and the Davis Cup qualifiers. Before joining Bolavip US, he worked at Kienyke.com and Redmas.com.co, where he developed strategies to highlight key sports moments across websites and social media platforms.