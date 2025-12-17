PSG vs Flamengo LIVE: Teams are ready to play for the FIFA Intercontinental Cup 2025 final

The excitement is palpable among the fanbases of PSG and Flamengo as they eagerly anticipate their teams taking to the field for a pivotal showdown in the FIFA Intercontinental Cup 2025.

Both teams have unveiled their lineups for the final, yet certain key players will be absent, such as Achraf Hakimi from PSG and Allan and Matias Vina from Flamengo, sparking considerable discussion about how these absences might impact the gameplay and outcome of this match.

Everything is in place for this decisive encounter in the FIFA Intercontinental Cup 2025 at Ahmad bin Ali Stadium. As we await the final result, opinions remain divided on which team will emerge victorious.