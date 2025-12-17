NY Yankees fans stunned by Mets after losing another player to the rivals

The MLB offseason is going through a period of heavy movement, with two major franchises currently at the center of the spotlight. The New York Mets have agreed to sign a former Yankee, a move that quickly sparked reactions from some fans.

According to Joel Sherman on his X account, Carlos Mendoza’s team agreed to sign Luke Weaver for next season, meaning the pitcher will switch sides in the Big Apple next year.

Weaver made his MLB debut in 2016, wearing the St. Louis Cardinals uniform. He has also played for the Arizona Diamondbacks, Kansas City Royals, Cincinnati Reds, and Seattle Mariners before joining the Yankees.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Yankees fans react

Weaver’s move to the Mets prompted many fans to react to the transaction, with social media platform X being where most of the comments emerged. Undoubtedly, it was a move that generated opinions of all kinds.

Luke Weaver #30.

Advertisement

“What’s up with the Mets signing all of this Yankee talent?,” @SectionHeel said. Meanwhile, @yank_nyva went straight to the point: “The @Mets are working on becoming the @Yankees.”

Advertisement

see also NY Yankees News: Aaron Judge receives major rehab update on key teammate

@RichRicalde offered a brief analysis, expressing dissatisfaction with the deal: “Did anyone see him in playoffs last year! He was brutal. I think he got 1 out and gave up 5 runs!! What are Nets doing. Signed williams and Weaver for 28 million a year. Could have Diaz and 5million guy instead. Awful.”

Advertisement

Yankees moving to the Mets

Devin Williams is officially taking the subway from the Bronx to Queens after signing a three-year, $51 million deal with the New York Mets, following the exact same path as fellow reliever Luke Weaver. Despite a rocky 2025 season with the Yankees where he posted a 4.79 ERA and 18 saves, Williams remains a strikeout machine, racking up 90 K’s in just 62 innings.

Much like Weaver—who recently joined the Mets on a two-year, $22 million contract—Williams will look to revitalize his career at Citi Field and provide the late-inning stability the Mets need after the departure of Edwin Diaz.

Advertisement