Buffaloes News: Shedeur Sanders responds to bold prediction about his NFL future

The star QB of the Colorado Buffaloes, Shedeur Sanders, made his stance clear regarding his future in the NFL.

The Colorado Buffaloes are undoubtedly one of the best teams this season in NCAAF. The high level of play they have shown throughout the season has placed Deion Sanders‘ squad among the top contenders. Their QB, Shedeur, is one of the top prospects for the upcoming NFL Draft and made his stance clear regarding being selected by one of the historic teams in the league.

The talented quarterback and WR Drelon Miller form a key duo in Colorado’s offense, and they also share a strong bond off the field. In a recent appearance on the 2Legendary podcast, both players discussed Shedeur’s potential future in the NFL.

The complicated situation regarding that position with the New York Giants (who just benched Daniel Jones) could lead to Sanders potentially ending up in the Big Apple. The Giants hold the 4th pick in the first round of the upcoming draft, and the Buffaloes QB could be a potential selection.

Regarding this scenario, Sanders, laughing, made something clear: “Come on, man, I don’t know,” Shedeur said. “Nah I think it’s just up to the staff or up to the coaches at that point, I don’t know—no comment, that’s just a safe route for me. Just no comment.”

Sanders has become a natural leader of a Colorado team that will be seeking its ninth win of the season next Saturday, November 23, when they travel to Missouri to face none other than Kansas.

Deion Sanders also spoke about his future

Another key figure behind Colorado’s great season is undoubtedly head coach, Deion Sanders. The talented coach made his feelings clear regarding his current position with the Buffaloes, following speculation about his connection to other programs and a potential move to the NFL.

“I’m happy where I am. Man, I’m good. I got a kickstand down. You know what the kickstand is? A lot of people don’t even know, not of age to know what the kickstand is. It means I’m resting, I’m good, happy. I’m excited, I’m enthusiastic about where I am. I love it here. I truly do,” Sanders firmly stated.

Head coach Deion Sanders of the Colorado Buffaloes watches from the sidelines during the second half of the NCAAF game against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium on October 19, 2024 in Tucson, Arizona.

Colorado Buffaloes upcoming matches

vs Kansas, November 23rd – Kansas City, Missouri

vs Oklahoma State, November 30th – Folsom Field, Boulder (Colorado)